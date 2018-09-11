The Studio 189 spring 2019 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Studio 189 spring 2019 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Actress Rosario Dawson, left, and Abrima Erwiah from Studio 189, talk after their spring 2019 collection was modeled during Fashion Week in New York,
Dancers perform at the beginning of the Studio 189 spring 2019 collection, during Fashion Week in New York, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard
Dancers perform in the finale of the Studio 189 spring 2019 collection during Fashion Week in New York, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew
NEW YORK (AP) — Ghana-based Studio 189, co-founded by old friends Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, threw a runway celebration Monday at New York Fashion Week.
There was African dance, an Aretha Franklin tribute in song and African-made and inspired designs. A wide range of models walked, from a woman about to give birth to two little girls. Actress Dawson herself took a turn as a model. All were in the latest styles from Fashion Rising.
Studio 189 is a collective of artists and creatives that offers a platform to help promote and curate African and African-inspired content, with a focus on sustainability. Fashion Rising includes artisan-produced fabrics, often in organic cottons grown by small farmers.
The collective and the fashion line were launched to support the global One Billion Rising, founded as part of the V-Day movement to combat violence against women.