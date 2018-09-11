North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter to US President Donald Trump suggesting scheduling another meeting.

"The president has received the letter from Kim Jong Un. It was a very warm, very positive letter," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, adding that the message showed Pyongyang's "continued commitment to focus on denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula.

"The primary purpose of the letter was to schedule another meeting with the president, which we are open to and are already in the process of coordinating," she said.

Trump and Kim met in Singapore earlier this year in June and although they signed a document, it has not produced the sorts of breakthroughs in denuclearizing the Korean peninsula that analysts hoped for.

On Sunday, North Korea held a military parade which for the first time did not feature ballistic missiles in the parade.

av/rc (AFP, Reuters)