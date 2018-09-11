  1. Home
  2. World

Portugal adds to Italy's struggles with Nations League win

By TALES AZZONI , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/09/11 05:07
Portugal's Andre Silva, right celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Italy at the

Portugal's Andre Silva, right celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Italy at the

Portugal's Andre Silva, centre, challenges Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and three Italian defenders during the UEFA Nations League soccer mat

Portugal's Andre Silva, centre, challenges Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and three Italian defenders during the UEFA Nations League soccer mat

Italy's Mattia Caldara, centre, jumps for as header during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Italy at the Luz stadium in Lisbo

Italy's Mattia Caldara, centre, jumps for as header during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Italy at the Luz stadium in Lisbo

Portugal's Andre Silva, right, scores the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Italy at the Luz stadium in Li

Portugal's Andre Silva, right, scores the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Italy at the Luz stadium in Li

Portugal players celebrate after Andre Silva scored the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Italy at the Luz

Portugal players celebrate after Andre Silva scored the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Italy at the Luz

Portugal's Bernardo Silva, right tries to score past Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portuga

Portugal's Bernardo Silva, right tries to score past Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portuga

MADRID (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his time off at the French Riviera, his Portugal teammates were busy handing Italy another disappointing result in the UEFA Nations League.

Portugal did not need Ronaldo — who skipped international duty to recharge after a busy summer — to beat Italy 1-0 in Europe's newest soccer competition.

The European champions easily outplayed Italy, which had opened its Nations League campaign with a disappointing 1-1 home draw against Poland in its first competitive match under coach Roberto Mancini.

Andre Silva scored on a counterattack early in the second half to give Portugal the Group 3 win in the top-tier League A. The hosts had several chances to extend their lead at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon, while Italy created little and relied mostly on set pieces.

The Nations League gives UEFA's 55 member countries competitive games and eliminates friendlies. The winners of the League A groups — featuring the highest-ranked countries — go into a final-four competition in June.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos did not call up Ronaldo after talking to the player and saying he needed more rest following the World Cup and his transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus. Ronaldo also didn't play in the team's 1-1 draw in a friendly against Croatia last week.

Social media photos showed Ronaldo and his family enjoying time off in Monaco in recent days.

It was Italy's second competitive match since last year's World Cup playoff loss to Sweden.

TURKEY BEATS SWEDEN

Turkey bounced back from an opening loss to Russia by coming from two goals down to defeat Sweden 3-2 thanks to two late goals by Emre Akbaba.

Akbaba scored in the 88th minute and two minutes into stoppage time to give Turkey the League B victory.

Sweden, making its Nations League debut following its surprising quarterfinal appearance at the World Cup, had taken a 2-0 lead by the 49th minute at Friends Arena in Stockholm.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni