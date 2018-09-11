  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/11 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 101.25 Down 1.20
Sep 97.50 Down 1.30
Oct 101.25 Down 1.20
Dec 104.65 Down 1.15
Dec 102.45 103.30 101.10 101.25 Down 1.20
Mar 105.90 106.55 104.50 104.65 Down 1.15
May 108.00 108.90 106.90 107.10 Down 1.10
Jul 110.55 111.25 109.30 109.50 Down 1.05
Sep 112.75 113.65 111.70 111.85 Down 1.10
Dec 116.15 116.75 115.15 115.30 Down 1.10
Mar 119.45 119.75 118.50 118.60 Down 1.05
May 120.60 Down 1.00
Jul 122.35 Down .95
Sep 123.90 124.05 123.90 124.05 Down .95
Dec 126.35 126.55 126.35 126.55 Down .95
Mar 129.05 Down .95
May 130.85 Down .95
Jul 132.90 Down .95