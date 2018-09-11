New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|101.25
|Down 1.20
|Sep
|97.50
|Down 1.30
|Oct
|101.25
|Down 1.20
|Dec
|104.65
|Down 1.15
|Dec
|102.45
|103.30
|101.10
|101.25
|Down 1.20
|Mar
|105.90
|106.55
|104.50
|104.65
|Down 1.15
|May
|108.00
|108.90
|106.90
|107.10
|Down 1.10
|Jul
|110.55
|111.25
|109.30
|109.50
|Down 1.05
|Sep
|112.75
|113.65
|111.70
|111.85
|Down 1.10
|Dec
|116.15
|116.75
|115.15
|115.30
|Down 1.10
|Mar
|119.45
|119.75
|118.50
|118.60
|Down 1.05
|May
|120.60
|Down 1.00
|Jul
|122.35
|Down
|.95
|Sep
|123.90
|124.05
|123.90
|124.05
|Down
|.95
|Dec
|126.35
|126.55
|126.35
|126.55
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|129.05
|Down
|.95
|May
|130.85
|Down
|.95
|Jul
|132.90
|Down
|.95