DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — A wave hit two recent immigrants from China as they visited the Oregon Coast, sweeping them out into the ocean and killing them.

Capt. Tim Fox of the Oregon State Police says Miaochan Chen, 49, and Wenjun Zhu, 41, from Lake Oswego, Oregon, perished but their 10-year-old daughter was unharmed.

The family had been picnicking near Depoe Bay when they took a trail down to rocks overlooking the ocean. A wave washed over the rocks.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boat searched for the couple. Their bodies were found and helicoptered from the ocean to a landing zone at Rocky Creek State Park.

The family immigrated in July. A state agency placed their daughter into a local foster home and will be working for her further placement.