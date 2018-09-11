  1. Home
  2. World

California highway reopens after blaze forces 6-day closure

By  Associated Press
2018/09/11 00:01
In this Friday Sept. 7, 2018 photo, firefighters keep standing guard along I-5 north of the Pollard Flat exit as the Delta Fire flares up in the backg

In this Friday Sept. 7, 2018 photo, firefighters keep standing guard along I-5 north of the Pollard Flat exit as the Delta Fire flares up in the backg

In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, fire fighters from Yocha Dehe Fire Department work together to put out a grass fire along I-5 at Earl Sholes Memo

In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, fire fighters from Yocha Dehe Fire Department work together to put out a grass fire along I-5 at Earl Sholes Memo

In this photo provided by the California Department of Transportation, lanes are closed on northbound Interstate 5 with the Delta Fire burning in the

In this photo provided by the California Department of Transportation, lanes are closed on northbound Interstate 5 with the Delta Fire burning in the

SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a major interstate near the California-Oregon border has reopened six days a wildfire roaring along the roadway forced its closure.

California Department of Transportation spokeswoman Denise Yergenson says one lane in each direction of Interstate 5 reopened Monday at 8:30 a.m.

She says no vehicles carrying potential flammable materials will be allowed along a 17-mile stretch between Antlers Bridge in Lakehead and Flume Creek Road south of the city of Dunsmuir, California. She says that includes vehicles carrying hay, wood chips, lumber, logs.

The highway that traverses the West Coast from Mexico to Canada and serves as a main artery for commerce had been closed since Wednesday, forcing trucks and other traffic on smaller roads that has added 100 miles (160 kilometers) to their journeys.