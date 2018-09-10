GENEVA (AP) — The new U.N. human rights chief has announced plans to send teams to Italy and Austria to examine migrants' treatment, drawing a quick retort from Vienna.

Michelle Bachelet said Monday that her office will "assess recent developments" in Austria regarding migrants. She added that "we also intend to send staff to Italy, to assess the reported sharp increase in acts of violence and racism against migrants, persons of African descent and Roma."

Both countries' governments take a hard line on migration.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said he welcomed an "opportunity to rectify prejudices" about Austria.

He said that "we hope that, after this examination, the U.N. will again have time and resources to dedicate to those countries where torture and the death penalty are on the agenda."