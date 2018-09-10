WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The 69-year-old leader of Poland's ruling party says he has no plans to quit politics, even as he's pushing judges to retire earlier.

Critics accused Jaroslaw Kaczynski on Monday of double standards. His Law and Justice party is forcing judges to retire at 65 — five years earlier than before — as part of a judicial overhaul that has put Poland at odds with European Union leaders.

Asked about a successor, Kaczynski said that being 69 in politics "is certainly a lot, but it is not yet retirement age."

Kaczynski had recently been hospitalized for a knee problem that has raised questions over his successor.