North Korean students take part in a torch light march held in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day celebrations in Pyo
North Korean youths holding torches march during a torch light march at the Kim Il Sung Square in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea
North Korean youths holding torches march during a torch light march at the Kim Il Sung Square in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea
North Korean youths holding torches march during a torch light march at the Kim Il Sung Square in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea
North Korean students take part in a torch light march held in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day celebrations in Pyo
A float with a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung passes by North Korean students taking part in a torch light march held in conjunction
North Korean students take part in a torch light march held in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day celebrations in Pyo
North Korean students take part in a torch light march held in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day celebrations in Pyo
An elderly man is pushed past North Korean students taking part in a torch light march held in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea's
North Korean students take part in a torch light march held in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day celebrations in Pyo
North Korean military cadets take part in a torch light march held in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day celebrations
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Tens of thousands of North Korean students have rallied in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square in the final major event of the country's 70th anniversary.
The elaborate celebrations marking the Sept. 9 anniversary focused on leader Kim Jong Un's economic strategies and downplayed the missiles and nuclear weapons that brought it to the brink of conflict with the United States just one year ago.
The main event was a military parade on Sunday, which unlike the country's previous two parades had no long-range missiles. The rally Monday night featured a sea of university and high school students carrying torches that spelled out giant slogans when seen from above the square.
Kim did not attend.