Taiwan’s new Taichung – Penghu ferry on trial, open to public in April 2019

New ferry to take 2 hours, foster greater tourism

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/10 20:39
Surfboarders enjoying the hot weather in Penghu Saturday.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After an eight year hiatus, the Taichung – Penghu sea route should re-open to the public in April 2019, in a bid to foster greater tourism.

The ferry is expected to take around two hours, and will open a world of possibilities to travelers.  

Mayor of Taichung City, Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) visited Penghu last year, and signed a letter of cooperation with Penghu County. A trial of the ferry route will be conducted on September 19, according to the Liberty Times.

Yang Tien-chung (楊典忠), a member of the Taichung City Council told CNA that Taichung's central location and international airport are significant benefits. He said given that Taiwan received seven million tourists a year, the feasibility of the new ferry is good.

Chen Sheng-shan (陳盛山) head of the Tourism Bureau told CNA that flights to Penghu are in short supply, especially in summer, and the price of a ferry ticket should be comparable.

Taichung City councilor Ho Min-cheng (何敏誠) told the Liberty Times that the plan will bring about more sightseers and more foreign tourists to the region.


Yang Tien-chung explaining the Taichung-Penghu ferry to the media.  (CNA image) 
Taichung harbor
Penghu County
Taiwan tourism
ferry
Taiwan islands

