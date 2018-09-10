Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;75;Clouds and sun;83;75;SW;7;82%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;111;84;Sunny and very warm;106;87;NE;10;35%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;88;66;Mostly sunny;90;65;NW;10;39%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Variable clouds;82;71;Partly sunny, humid;87;74;ESE;9;59%;2%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;67;58;Partly sunny;70;61;SW;19;82%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and nice;64;47;Sunshine, pleasant;65;50;SSE;3;69%;13%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;98;68;Sunny and hot;100;70;SE;7;18%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Variable cloudiness;61;36;Turning cloudy, cool;53;31;ENE;7;48%;13%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;88;63;Sunny and very warm;90;66;SE;7;45%;1%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;89;68;Mostly sunny, nice;87;70;N;8;44%;26%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy, a shower;60;52;A little a.m. rain;61;47;WNW;8;72%;59%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;107;77;Sunny and very warm;109;80;NNW;5;19%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;93;74;A shower in the p.m.;88;73;SSW;5;68%;70%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;81;69;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;W;4;68%;83%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;91;77;A t-storm around;94;76;WSW;7;65%;55%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;78;68;Partly sunny;82;70;ENE;9;66%;42%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;82;66;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;SSW;7;49%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine, pleasant;81;57;Partly sunny;83;60;NW;7;46%;21%;5

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;81;59;Partly sunny;77;62;WSW;10;49%;19%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;66;49;A shower in the p.m.;67;49;S;6;69%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;86;54;Nice with some sun;87;56;ENE;6;26%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;Partial sunshine;82;59;W;7;53%;8%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, nice;70;56;Sun and some clouds;75;58;WSW;11;64%;22%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;NE;6;46%;21%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and nice;79;55;Partly sunny;82;57;NW;6;55%;14%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;63;52;Mostly sunny;67;56;NE;10;75%;26%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;86;64;Cloudy;83;64;NNW;5;48%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, breezy;76;67;Mostly cloudy;75;68;NE;16;57%;9%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;95;74;Sunny;95;74;NNE;7;36%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;71;48;Sunny and pleasant;69;53;NNW;12;63%;2%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;82;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;67;SSE;4;63%;66%;11

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;93;80;A shower in the a.m.;93;79;SSW;8;74%;83%;11

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;72;58;Mostly sunny;76;61;SSE;6;60%;8%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Variable cloudiness;89;77;Partial sunshine;86;77;SSW;7;68%;31%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;67;54;Occasional rain;63;54;W;13;75%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;A p.m. t-storm;85;78;Cloudy;83;77;SSW;11;80%;55%;4

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;78;69;Partly sunny;81;70;ESE;8;76%;39%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;86;69;Partly sunny, humid;87;69;SSE;8;72%;27%;10

Delhi, India;Becoming cloudy;86;78;A t-storm around;92;80;SSW;7;76%;47%;8

Denver, United States;Sun and clouds;90;61;Partly sunny and hot;91;60;SW;6;22%;22%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy;90;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SSW;8;75%;79%;8

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;98;69;Mostly cloudy;91;67;SW;6;53%;4%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;61;51;A shower or two;60;46;WSW;13;81%;81%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;97;65;Sunny and very warm;93;63;NNE;7;18%;3%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;78;71;A t-storm in spots;77;70;ENE;15;83%;55%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds limiting sun;89;77;A thunderstorm;90;78;SE;5;75%;73%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;78;48;Sunny and nice;79;51;NE;5;34%;1%;10

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;85;77;Showers and t-storms;86;75;E;8;68%;70%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;67;57;Spotty showers;61;53;SSW;13;90%;92%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;91;77;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SW;8;75%;64%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;85;74;Mostly sunny;90;75;ESE;4;60%;19%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;74;A shower in places;89;76;NNE;11;61%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;High clouds;96;72;Mainly cloudy;89;72;NNE;4;57%;29%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;97;77;Mostly sunny;94;77;NE;8;60%;15%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;72;63;A t-storm in spots;78;62;E;7;63%;51%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, hot;94;75;Mostly sunny;94;75;N;7;52%;9%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, warm;98;86;Warm with some sun;98;84;NNW;10;52%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;67;41;Sunny and nice;72;47;NW;7;20%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;99;61;Sunny and very warm;95;58;NW;9;9%;1%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;80;Breezy with some sun;88;79;WSW;16;65%;9%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;81;68;Thunderstorms;79;67;SSE;5;84%;91%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;98;78;Partly sunny;99;79;S;7;41%;32%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;67;57;A shower or two;73;55;NNE;6;78%;64%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;ENE;8;64%;71%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;71;Decreasing clouds;87;71;WSW;8;65%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;94;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SSW;7;80%;66%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;89;73;A t-storm or two;86;74;SSW;4;82%;76%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;58;31;A t-storm in spots;58;29;E;8;47%;44%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;82;76;A little a.m. rain;83;75;WSW;7;82%;81%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;59;Partly sunny;66;58;S;8;72%;11%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;88;67;Sunny and very warm;91;66;N;7;48%;1%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;68;59;Partly sunny;72;58;SW;16;74%;67%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;85;64;Clouds to sun;82;64;S;6;62%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;83;69;More sun than clouds;79;67;WSW;7;75%;41%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;86;61;A t-storm in spots;84;65;ESE;4;57%;66%;6

Male, Maldives;Showers around;87;80;Partly sunny, nice;90;83;NNW;4;63%;44%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;A morning shower;90;77;N;4;72%;63%;11

Manila, Philippines;A morning t-storm;87;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;SW;8;73%;83%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;65;52;Sunny and breezy;73;47;W;18;54%;61%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;75;57;Showers and t-storms;75;58;SE;4;64%;84%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;89;78;Periods of sun;89;78;E;6;71%;44%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;71;52;Warm with some sun;74;56;WSW;5;66%;44%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun;84;77;Sunshine and nice;83;76;SSW;10;75%;63%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;61;50;Partly sunny;66;52;NE;10;66%;26%;5

Montreal, Canada;Rain this afternoon;60;57;Low clouds;69;58;WNW;1;82%;23%;1

Moscow, Russia;Not as warm;69;59;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;58;S;6;47%;39%;2

Mumbai, India;Periods of sun;86;75;A little rain;88;75;W;5;72%;78%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;80;56;Clouds and sun, nice;80;52;ENE;9;49%;3%;9

New York, United States;Breezy with rain;71;68;A t-storm in spots;82;72;SE;6;84%;74%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;91;68;Mostly sunny;91;68;NNW;6;47%;27%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;62;37;Cooler;46;29;WNW;8;68%;76%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning downpours;78;68;Partly sunny;82;72;E;6;58%;28%;7

Oslo, Norway;A few showers;63;50;Occasional rain;58;48;SW;7;83%;69%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain developing;57;51;A morning shower;68;55;NW;6;90%;51%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;85;78;Mostly sunny, nice;85;76;ESE;12;67%;2%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;WNW;6;80%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;Showers around;90;76;ENE;5;76%;81%;13

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;77;54;Mostly sunny, warm;83;56;NW;6;48%;2%;4

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;68;48;Partly sunny;62;46;SE;8;54%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;WSW;6;67%;73%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;86;73;Overcast and breezy;84;73;SE;18;77%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;74;A t-storm around;90;74;E;5;55%;72%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;79;59;Warm with some sun;79;56;WSW;7;45%;8%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;80;56;Turning out cloudy;79;55;ENE;5;60%;30%;6

Quito, Ecuador;More clouds than sun;75;51;A little p.m. rain;72;53;ENE;10;46%;68%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;80;65;Partly sunny, nice;84;67;SSW;7;66%;4%;8

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;83;74;A morning shower;82;73;SSE;11;69%;78%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;50;42;A little p.m. rain;49;43;WSW;10;84%;81%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;71;56;Spotty showers;68;58;SSW;7;76%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Damp this morning;75;65;Some sun, a shower;75;65;E;7;67%;52%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sunshine;104;76;Sunny and very warm;108;75;ENE;9;15%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, humid;86;61;Sunshine, less humid;90;61;S;5;54%;0%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds breaking;65;50;Increasing clouds;69;56;S;9;75%;85%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;69;55;Clouds breaking;67;56;W;12;64%;4%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;79;64;E;5;75%;71%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;89;77;A shower or two;86;78;SSE;6;72%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;73;65;Couple of t-storms;76;65;S;4;97%;76%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;59;Partly sunny;82;58;NE;8;23%;11%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;80;48;Clouds and sun, nice;72;47;SW;5;47%;35%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;A t-storm around;87;73;NNE;5;72%;70%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;57;Sunny and hot;91;57;NNE;5;45%;7%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;67;56;A shower or two;65;55;S;7;75%;74%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;82;60;Clouds and sun;80;60;ESE;6;55%;5%;5

Shanghai, China;Some sun, pleasant;81;75;A morning shower;82;77;E;13;71%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A t-storm in spots;85;77;S;5;81%;79%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;76;50;Partly sunny;75;50;W;9;51%;3%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;88;79;Mostly sunny;88;79;NE;7;64%;28%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;66;53;A little p.m. rain;64;52;WSW;9;80%;88%;3

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;69;51;Sunny and nice;73;58;N;13;62%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;84;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;SE;6;64%;66%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;69;56;Spotty showers;63;56;SSW;11;90%;89%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;92;62;Sunny and nice;90;58;SE;7;26%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;83;62;Partly sunny;83;62;NNW;7;57%;35%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;101;74;Sunny and hot;98;75;NE;6;10%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;85;73;Sunny and delightful;87;75;N;8;50%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;91;62;Partly sunny, warm;92;62;NE;4;35%;1%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;81;70;Mostly cloudy;77;64;NE;13;59%;31%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with rain;63;58;Partly sunny;68;61;WNW;6;81%;5%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;95;78;Partly sunny, breezy;91;76;E;15;57%;5%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;90;75;Partly sunny, nice;87;70;E;9;60%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers around;69;42;Rain and drizzle;52;33;SW;11;63%;72%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;64;54;Spotty showers;63;52;ESE;5;74%;87%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;81;60;Warm with some sun;83;59;W;7;48%;6%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A morning shower;89;76;SW;4;70%;82%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds;74;53;A shower in spots;72;58;WSW;5;64%;74%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;75;53;Periods of sun;73;57;SW;7;63%;37%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Areas of low clouds;49;44;Clearing;55;45;SSE;15;76%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Overcast, a t-storm;89;77;A t-storm or two;89;77;WSW;5;75%;82%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;84;57;Sunshine, pleasant;83;55;NE;3;36%;33%;6

