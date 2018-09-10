Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Clouds and sun;28;24;SW;12;82%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;44;29;Sunny and very warm;41;31;NE;16;35%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny;32;18;NW;16;39%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Variable clouds;28;22;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;ESE;14;59%;2%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;19;15;Partly sunny;21;16;SW;30;82%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and nice;18;8;Sunshine, pleasant;18;10;SSE;5;69%;13%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;36;20;Sunny and hot;38;21;SE;11;18%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Variable cloudiness;16;2;Turning cloudy, cool;12;0;ENE;11;48%;13%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;Sunny and very warm;32;19;SE;11;45%;1%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;N;12;44%;26%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy, a shower;16;11;A little a.m. rain;16;8;WNW;12;72%;59%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;42;25;Sunny and very warm;43;27;NNW;7;19%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;34;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;SSW;9;68%;70%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;W;7;68%;83%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm around;34;25;WSW;11;65%;55%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;25;20;Partly sunny;28;21;ENE;14;66%;42%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;SSW;11;49%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine, pleasant;27;14;Partly sunny;29;16;NW;11;46%;21%;5

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;27;15;Partly sunny;25;17;WSW;16;49%;19%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;9;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;S;9;69%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;30;12;Nice with some sun;31;13;ENE;10;26%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;Partial sunshine;28;15;W;12;53%;8%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;Sun and some clouds;24;14;WSW;18;64%;22%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;NE;9;46%;21%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and nice;26;13;Partly sunny;28;14;NW;9;55%;14%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;17;11;Mostly sunny;19;13;NE;17;75%;26%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;18;Cloudy;29;18;NNW;8;48%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, breezy;25;19;Mostly cloudy;24;20;NE;25;57%;9%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;35;24;Sunny;35;23;NNE;11;36%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;NNW;19;63%;2%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;19;SSE;6;63%;66%;11

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;34;27;A shower in the a.m.;34;26;SSW;13;74%;83%;11

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;22;14;Mostly sunny;25;16;SSE;9;60%;8%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Variable cloudiness;32;25;Partial sunshine;30;25;SSW;12;68%;31%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;20;12;Occasional rain;17;12;W;21;75%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;A p.m. t-storm;29;26;Cloudy;29;25;SSW;17;80%;55%;4

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;26;20;Partly sunny;27;21;ESE;12;76%;39%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;30;21;Partly sunny, humid;31;21;SSE;14;72%;27%;10

Delhi, India;Becoming cloudy;30;26;A t-storm around;33;27;SSW;11;76%;47%;8

Denver, United States;Sun and clouds;32;16;Partly sunny and hot;33;16;SW;10;22%;22%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSW;13;75%;79%;8

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;37;21;Mostly cloudy;33;19;SW;10;53%;4%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;16;10;A shower or two;16;8;WSW;21;81%;81%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;18;Sunny and very warm;34;17;NNE;11;18%;3%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;26;21;A t-storm in spots;25;21;ENE;25;83%;55%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds limiting sun;32;25;A thunderstorm;32;26;SE;9;75%;73%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;9;Sunny and nice;26;11;NE;9;34%;1%;10

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;29;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;E;12;68%;70%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;19;14;Spotty showers;16;12;SSW;20;90%;92%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SW;14;75%;64%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;30;23;Mostly sunny;32;24;ESE;7;60%;19%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;23;A shower in places;31;25;NNE;18;61%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;High clouds;36;22;Mainly cloudy;31;22;NNE;6;57%;29%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;36;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;NE;13;60%;15%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;22;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;E;11;63%;51%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, hot;34;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;N;11;52%;9%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, warm;37;30;Warm with some sun;37;29;NNW;16;52%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;5;Sunny and nice;22;8;NW;11;20%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;16;Sunny and very warm;35;15;NW;14;9%;1%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;26;Breezy with some sun;31;26;WSW;26;65%;9%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;27;20;Thunderstorms;26;19;SSE;8;84%;91%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;37;26;Partly sunny;37;26;S;11;41%;32%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;19;14;A shower or two;23;13;NNE;9;78%;64%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;ENE;12;64%;71%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Decreasing clouds;30;21;WSW;13;65%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSW;11;80%;66%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;32;23;A t-storm or two;30;24;SSW;7;82%;76%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;14;-1;A t-storm in spots;14;-2;E;12;47%;44%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;28;24;A little a.m. rain;29;24;WSW;11;82%;81%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;13;72%;11%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;31;19;Sunny and very warm;33;19;N;12;48%;1%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;20;15;Partly sunny;22;14;SW;25;74%;67%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;29;18;Clouds to sun;28;18;S;9;62%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;21;More sun than clouds;26;19;WSW;11;75%;41%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;A t-storm in spots;29;18;ESE;6;57%;66%;6

Male, Maldives;Showers around;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;32;28;NNW;6;63%;44%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;A morning shower;32;25;N;6;72%;63%;11

Manila, Philippines;A morning t-storm;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;SW;12;73%;83%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;18;11;Sunny and breezy;23;8;W;29;54%;61%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;24;14;Showers and t-storms;24;15;SE;7;64%;84%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;32;26;Periods of sun;32;25;E;10;71%;44%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;22;11;Warm with some sun;23;14;WSW;8;66%;44%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun;29;25;Sunshine and nice;28;24;SSW;15;75%;63%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;16;10;Partly sunny;19;11;NE;16;66%;26%;5

Montreal, Canada;Rain this afternoon;16;14;Low clouds;21;15;WNW;2;82%;23%;1

Moscow, Russia;Not as warm;21;15;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;15;S;10;47%;39%;2

Mumbai, India;Periods of sun;30;24;A little rain;31;24;W;8;72%;78%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;26;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;11;ENE;14;49%;3%;9

New York, United States;Breezy with rain;21;20;A t-storm in spots;28;22;SE;10;84%;74%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;NNW;9;47%;27%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;16;3;Cooler;8;-2;WNW;12;68%;76%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning downpours;25;20;Partly sunny;28;22;E;10;58%;28%;7

Oslo, Norway;A few showers;17;10;Occasional rain;15;9;SW;12;83%;69%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain developing;14;11;A morning shower;20;13;NW;10;90%;51%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;29;26;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;ESE;20;67%;2%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WNW;10;80%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;Showers around;32;24;ENE;7;76%;81%;13

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;25;12;Mostly sunny, warm;28;13;NW;9;48%;2%;4

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;20;9;Partly sunny;16;8;SE;13;54%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;WSW;10;67%;73%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Overcast and breezy;29;23;SE;30;77%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm around;32;23;E;8;55%;72%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;26;15;Warm with some sun;26;13;WSW;12;45%;8%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;26;13;Turning out cloudy;26;13;ENE;9;60%;30%;6

Quito, Ecuador;More clouds than sun;24;11;A little p.m. rain;22;12;ENE;16;46%;68%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;SSW;11;66%;4%;8

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;28;23;A morning shower;28;23;SSE;18;69%;78%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;10;6;A little p.m. rain;9;6;WSW;16;84%;81%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;22;14;Spotty showers;20;14;SSW;10;76%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Damp this morning;24;18;Some sun, a shower;24;19;E;12;67%;52%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sunshine;40;24;Sunny and very warm;42;24;ENE;14;15%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, humid;30;16;Sunshine, less humid;32;16;S;8;54%;0%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds breaking;19;10;Increasing clouds;21;13;S;14;75%;85%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;Clouds breaking;19;13;W;19;64%;4%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;E;8;75%;71%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;32;25;A shower or two;30;26;SSE;10;72%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;23;19;Couple of t-storms;24;18;S;7;97%;76%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Partly sunny;28;15;NE;12;23%;11%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Clouds and sun, nice;22;8;SW;7;47%;35%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;A t-storm around;30;23;NNE;8;72%;70%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;14;Sunny and hot;33;14;NNE;9;45%;7%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;14;A shower or two;18;13;S;12;75%;74%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;28;16;Clouds and sun;27;16;ESE;9;55%;5%;5

Shanghai, China;Some sun, pleasant;27;24;A morning shower;28;25;E;20;71%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;29;25;S;9;81%;79%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;25;10;Partly sunny;24;10;W;15;51%;3%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;NE;11;64%;28%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;19;11;A little p.m. rain;18;11;WSW;14;80%;88%;3

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Sunny and nice;23;15;N;20;62%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;SE;10;64%;66%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;21;13;Spotty showers;17;14;SSW;17;90%;89%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Sunny and nice;32;14;SE;11;26%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;28;17;Partly sunny;28;17;NNW;12;57%;35%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;38;23;Sunny and hot;37;24;NE;9;10%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;29;23;Sunny and delightful;31;24;N;12;50%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;33;17;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;NE;7;35%;1%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;27;21;Mostly cloudy;25;18;NE;20;59%;31%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with rain;17;14;Partly sunny;20;16;WNW;10;81%;5%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;35;26;Partly sunny, breezy;33;25;E;23;57%;5%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;E;14;60%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers around;21;6;Rain and drizzle;11;0;SW;18;63%;72%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;18;12;Spotty showers;17;11;ESE;8;74%;87%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;27;15;Warm with some sun;28;15;W;12;48%;6%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A morning shower;32;25;SW;7;70%;82%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds;23;12;A shower in spots;22;14;WSW;8;64%;74%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;24;12;Periods of sun;23;14;SW;11;63%;37%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Areas of low clouds;10;7;Clearing;13;7;SSE;24;76%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Overcast, a t-storm;31;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;WSW;9;75%;82%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;NE;6;36%;33%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather