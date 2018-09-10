BERLIN (AP) — German officials say they're examining whether neo-Nazis committed criminal offenses during a march in the eastern town of Koethen after a local man died following a dispute with two Afghan men.

Some 2,500 people took part in the march late Sunday. Officials say the man had chronic heart disease and an autopsy showed no fatal injuries from any fight.

Regional officials say 400-500 people in the crowd belonged to far-right groups and they're reviewing whether offenses such as incitement were committed. One video showed a speaker talking about "racial war against the German people."

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert on Monday praised the measured reaction of locals and police, but added that "in Koethen, as a video shows, there were openly Nazi chants must ... appall us."