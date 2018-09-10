India faces protests over rising fuel prices

NEW DELHI (AP) — Opposition calls in India for a nationwide strike over rising fuel prices have left roads empty and businesses closed in some cities.

The strike Monday caused barely a ripple in many places, but protesters burned tires in remote Arunachal Pradesh, threw stones at stores that refused to close in the southern state of Karnataka and stopped buses from running in part of Gujarat.

The opposition, with an eye on national elections next year and key state elections later this year, blame the rising prices on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

Fuel prices are up nearly 15 percent this year in India, largely as a result of the falling value of the Indian rupee.