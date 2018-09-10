TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to an announcement by Beijing that Taiwanese living in China would be eligible for "smart residence cards" starting this month, amendments are being proposed that would revoke the citizenship of Taiwanese who opt for such residence permits, reported Liberty Times.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇) announced yesterday that he had put forward an amendment to the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) that would revoke citizenship from Taiwanese who apply for the new Chinese residence permits. However, if they choose to abandon these new Chinese residence permits, they will be eligible to restore their status as Taiwanese citizens.

Wang said that the amendment will be an extension of Article 9, Item 1 of the act, which states that Taiwanese who establish household registration in China or obtain a passport from China will violate the law and forfeit their status as a Taiwanese citizen and related privileges. The revised version of the law would extend this loss of ctizenship to those who receive a Chinese residence permit, however, citizenship and rights can be restored if they renounce the Chinese residence permit.

Wang pointed out that though the Chinese residence cards my seem to be a "convenient and free choice" for Taiwanese professionals and businessmen in China, but once they have received them, Beijing will be able track their movements and they will start to lose their freedom. "I believe Taiwanese businessmen will have to weigh these issues very carefully," said Wang.

Wang wants to avoid causing Taiwanese businessmen to find themselves "sandwiched" between China and Taiwan on the issue. But if there is no systematic response, Wang fears it could lead to security issues.

On Sept. 14, Taiwan's Minister of Mainland Affairs Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) will appear before the Internal Administration Committee of the Legislative Yuan to explain "the reasons for issuing residence permits for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan residents in China," said Wang. After Chen's presentation, Wang said that he will present his proposed amendment to the act.

Meanwhile, legislative caucus whip Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) of the New Power Party (NPP) said his party has also submitted a proposal to amend the law. Hsu's initial proposal was to make it compulsory for Taiwanese who have received the Chinese residence permits to report them when returning to Taiwan and to have their Taiwanese household registration "frozen" or "expunged."

However, Hsu said because removal of Taiwanese household registration would result in the loss of many rights, ranging from running for public office and social welfare benefits, its version of the proposed amendment is still being studied and is expected to be finalized one or two weeks.

On Aug. 19, Beijing released an official document outlining the application procedure to apply for new smart residency permits for Taiwanese people, as well as those from Hong Kong and Macau.