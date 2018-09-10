PARIS (AP) — A French judicial official says an investigation has been opened for attempted murders after seven people were injured in a knife attack in central Paris late Sunday.

The official said Monday that the attacker, who was arrested, is believed to be an Afghan national. He said that terrorist motives were not suspected at this stage of the investigation.

The official was not allowed to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation.

Paris police didn't provide information about the identities of the injured, who include two British tourists.

Police said four people were seriously injured, including one in life-threatening condition.

The attacker was also injured. He was unconscious when he was arrested and taken to hospital.

The attack took place near a cinema in the 19th district of Paris.