TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Following a deal from European plane manufacturer Airbus, the newly established Taiwanese carrier StarLux has started construction of its global flight operations center in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan.

The company held a construction commencement ceremony for its "Flight Operations Center" on Monday, Sept. 10.

The center is adjacent to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, and is expected to be completed in July of 2020.

The Chairman of StarLux Airlines Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), who was ousted as chairman of Eva Airways in a bitter family feud, said the center will provide a venue for top-quality and rigorous pilot trainings.

The center is said to introduce the most-advanced pilot training facilities, including full-flight simulators for pilots, and aircraft mock-ups for cabin crew trainings.

The building will be built on a 7,733 square meter plot, with 10 floors above the ground and 2 floors below. After completion, pilots, flight attendants, aircraft maintenance engineers, and ground staff will be relocated to the center, said the company.

Starting from early 2019, the company is set to recruit pilots, flight attendants and ground staff, and is planning to expand workforces by 8,000 in ten years.

Headquartered in Neihu of Taipei City, StarLux obtained a permit of operation from Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communication in April, and announced a deal for 17 aircrafts with Airbus in July, including five A350-900 and twelve A350-1000, which will be used for its phase one of operation.