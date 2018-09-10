  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/10 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 79 64 .552
Philadelphia 74 68 .521
Washington 71 72 .497 8
New York 65 77 .458 13½
Miami 56 86 .394 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 59 .585
Milwaukee 82 62 .569 2
St. Louis 79 64 .552
Pittsburgh 71 71 .500 12
Cincinnati 61 83 .424 23
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 78 64 .549
Los Angeles 78 65 .545 ½
Arizona 76 67 .531
San Francisco 68 76 .472 11
San Diego 57 88 .393 22½

___

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

Washington 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, San Diego 2, 7 innings

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 5

Atlanta 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.

Miami at Pittsburgh, ppd.

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 5, Detroit 2

Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 6

Atlanta 9, Arizona 5

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 6

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 8-6) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Brigham 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 12-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-8) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 11-8) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-2), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-12), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 7-7) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-11), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 14-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-9), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 12-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 14-4), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 13-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 1-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9) at San Francisco (Suarez 6-10), 10:15 p.m.