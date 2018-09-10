BERLIN (AP) — German police say a Lebanese-born man has died after being shot in Berlin. There was no immediate word on who was responsible.

Police in the capital said several shots were fired at the 36-year-old in the Neukoelln district late Sunday afternoon, and several people fled the scene in a car. He was taken to a hospital, where he died later Sunday.

Local media reported that the victim was associated with a criminal gang, and that some 150 people gathered outside the hospital Sunday evening. Police, who had appealed on Twitter for people not to go to the hospital, denied reports of damage to the building.

News agency dpa reported that police wouldn't confirm the man's identity Monday. They said he was born in Lebanon but his nationality wasn't yet clear.