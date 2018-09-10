BERLIN (AP) — A new Syrian law empowering the government to confiscate property is threatening to leave refugees stuck in Europe with no homes to return to.

It's led to confusion and concern among Syrian migrants and also among governments counting on many refugees to eventually go back to their homeland.

The issue is particularly sensitive for Germany, where some 800,000 Syrians have sought refuge since the start of the 2011 civil war.

Berlin has been counting on many to return home once the country is again safe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has brought the issue up with Russian President Vladimir Putin, pressing him to use his influence with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to change the law.

Talks to end the war were scheduled to continue in Geneva on Monday.