TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The new Taipei Bus express bus route 965 from New Taipei City’s Banqiao district to the archaic mining towns and popular tour destinations of Jiufen and Jinguashi on Taiwan’s northeast coast begins operation on Monday (Sep. 10), according to a news release on the website of New Taipei’s transportation department.

The agency said that Bus 965 is designed to accommodate international visitors’ sightseeing needs and comfort, and therefore new comfortable buses are used for the new route, the agency said. Information on the LED boards inside the bus is displayed in four languages—Chinese, English , Japanese and Korean--and the bus is equipped with charging racks for mobile phones, the transportation department said.

The bus starts from Fuzhong Station and ends at Jinguashi, stopping over at Banqiao Bus Station, Wanhua Railway Station, MRT Ximen Station, MRT Beimen Station, Ruifang Railway Station, and Jiufen Old Street along the way.

According to the agency, Bus 956 operates from 6:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The headway is 30-40 minutes during peak hours and 40-60 minutes during off-peak hours. Traditionally a single trip from Banqiao to the Jiufen area takes about two hours, but a single Bus 965 trip will take only about 80 minutes, the agency said.

