TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A French parliamentarian delegation, led by Vice President of the Foreign Affairs Committee Michel Herbillon, is visiting Taiwan to take part in an event celebrating the two nation’s decades-long cooperation in technology, according to Taiwan’s foreign ministry.

The delegation, staying in Taiwan from Monday through Friday, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Speaker of the Legislative Yuan Su Chia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), who visited France’s National Assembly in July, becoming the first Taiwanese Legislative Yuan speaker to have done so.

Receiving Su in the National Assembly at that time, Jean-François Cesarini, chairman of a parliamentary friendship group promoting the relationship between Taiwan and France, referred to Su and other delegates as “our democratic brothers from Asia.”

The delegation will also open the France-Taiwan Science Festival on Friday to celebrate the cooperation between the top scientific and technology research institutes of the two countries over the past decades.

In addition, the delegates will visit top governmental institutes handling affairs pertaining to economics, foreign affairs, and cross-strait relations where they will discuss issues concerning the two countries.

The delegation of eight includes members of the friendship group working to strengthen the Taiwan-France ties, as well as members from parliamentary committees focused on foreign and economic affairs, said the ministry.