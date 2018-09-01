TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwan Film Festival hosted by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in India is hosting a week-long is taking place for the next week in Delhi at the city’s India Habitat Center.



The 2018 Taiwan Film Festival in Dehli will showcase five different Taiwanese films that have all received great acclaim in recent years.



“The Village of No Return” directed by Yu-Hsun Chen is a drama about a mysterious Taoist priest that comes to a village with a device that can erase a person’s bad memories.

“Small Talk” directed by Hui-Cheng Huang is a family drama with an edge, about a daughter learning to reconnect with her lesbian mother who is also a spirit medium.

“The Tag Along” by Wei-Hao Cheng is a horror story about a mysterious disappearance of the lead character’s grandmother, and the only clue to find the missing person is some creepy footage of a young girl in a red dress

“The Silent Teacher” by director Maso Chen is a drama that explores organ and body donation in Taiwan, where medical students learn surgical techniques by practicing on the deceased.



Lastly, the “The Road to Mandalay” by director Midi Z, tells the story of two immigrants fleeing Myanmar and beginning a new life on the fringes of Thai society.

A statement from the TECC reports that "the organizers believe that by screening these five top-notch movies in their respective genre, Indian audience will have a deeper understanding in Taiwan’s diversified culture and witness its natural, economical and social beauty as well as the developments in its entertainment industry."

The film screenings are free for the public to attend, and the Taiwanese film will be screened with English subtitles. The TECC is also holding raffles for three lucky winners to take home a new Acer Zenfone Max Pro, along with drawing for other prizes.