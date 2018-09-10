TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Video has surfaced showing a daredevil motorcyclist was spotted in New Taipei City doing dangerous stunts on city street on Saturday afternoon.

Bonaventure Okhuoya, a 49-year-old business owner residing in Taiwan, submitted video to Taiwan News showing a motorcyclist risking his life and possibly that of others by standing upright on the seat of his motorcycle. Okhuoya said he spotted the reckless motorcyclist roaring down Section 1 of Xintai Wu in New Taipei City's Xizhi District at around 4 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 8).

Okhuoya said that he saw the man stand up multiple times on the motorcycle with no hands on the handlebars for extended periods of time. The two videos he shot of the man were just a few instances of his bizarre behavior witnessed by Okhuoya that afternoon.

Describing the incident, Okhuoya said: