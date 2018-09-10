TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Lunghwa University of Science and Technology (龍華科技大學) in Taoyuan City (桃園市) have unveiled their new "five star" dormitory, in a bid to improve accommodation and student outcomes, reported CNA on Sept. 10.

The new dorms are part of a push to improve teaching quality and facilities, to give the students the best opportunity to excel in the classroom and beyond, said Lunghwa University President Ko Tzu-Hsiang (葛自祥).

Lunghwa University of Science and Technology is a private university based in Taoyuan City, very close to the border with New Taipei City. The university has colleges of Engineering, Humanities and Design, and Management.

The new dorm, open to undergraduates beginning this month, boasts high speed internet, as well as "smart access" locks, the university said in a statement.



(CNA image)

The six-story building includes 576 beds, energy efficient systems and a host of facilities including Muslim prayer rooms.

According to Ko, the new dorm follows the university's educational mantra of "pragmatism, excellence and innovation," reported CNA.

Ko said that in time, the new dorm will have a rooftop garden, as part of the university's green beautification project, reported CNA.

The construction of the university's third dorm building began in February 2017, with NT$280 million (US$9.08 million) put forward by the university. The new dorm was in-part subsidized by the Ministry of Education (教育部).