This photo provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office shows Amber Renee Guyger. Guyger, a Dallas police officer, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 9, 20
This Sept. 21, 2017, photo provided by Harding University in Search, Ark., shows Botham Jean leading worship at a university presidential reception in
Allison Jean raises her hands in the air as she leans on her son, Grant, 15, during a prayer service for her son and Grant's brother Botham Jean at th
Allison Jean, mother of Botham Shem Jean, sings during a prayer vigil for her son at the Dallas West Church of Christ on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Da
Allison Jean gives remarks about her son, Botham Shem Jean, as she is comforted by her daughter during a prayer vigil for her son at the Dallas West C
Allison Jean embraces hers son's friends following a prayer vigil for Botham Shem Jean at the Dallas West Church of Christ on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018
Cynthia Johnson, Botham Jean's girlfriend, stands up as she is comforted by another churchgoer during a prayer service for Jean at the Dallas West Chu
"Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, stands on a ledge next to a memorial during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at t
Dr. Pamela Grayson raises her fist as "Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, peaks behind her sign during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vig
DALLAS (AP) — A white Dallas police officer who says she mistook her black neighbor's apartment for her own when she fatally shot him has been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
Officer Amber Guyger was off duty and returning to the South Side Flats, where she and 26-year-old Botham Jean both had apartments, when the shooting occurred Thursday. Many questions remain about what led the officer, who has been on the police force for four years, to shoot Jean.
Lawyers for Jean's family had been calling for Guyger's arrest since the shooting, saying the fact she had remained free days later showed she was getting favorable treatment. She was arrested Sunday and later released on bond.
The group Mothers Against Police Brutality said the arrest is a "first step" toward justice and accountability.