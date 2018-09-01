TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –Bookworms in Taiwan should take note, for the rest of September, British publisher MACK has teamed up with Taipei’s MOOM bookstore to offer a unique exhibition of photography books “Mack: Photobook Exhibition of the Independent British Press" (有機制書 - 英國獨立出版社MACK攝影書展覽).

The exhibition at MOOM Bookstore in Taipei’s Da'an District will end Sept. 30. The aim of the exhibition, which began Aug. 17, is to display books of photography collections that explore various aspects of Britain, Europe and other regions, with photobooks on nature, politics, society, religion, and literature.

MACK is an independent publisher based in London, founded in 2010 by Michael Mack, and publishes around 20-25 books a year. In 2012, in collaboration with the National Media Museum, MACK also established its own award for photography publishing, the First Book Award, for photographers publishing their first book with a third party publisher.





Some of the previous award winners’ books will be on display at the MOOM Exhibition, including Paul Salveson's “Between the Shell,” Ciarán Óg Arnold’s “I went to the worst of bars…,” and “TTP” by Hayahisa Tomiyasu (富安隼久).

In total there are over 40 titles from the publisher on display and available for purchase. The title-list and covers of the MACK books on display can be viewed at the MOOM website.

Many of the works have achieved critical acclaim and been recognized for awards all over the globe. Some of the stand out selections include: the “Holy Bible” which presents the biblical text in photographic form, by Adam Broomberg and Oliver Chanarin, and Luigi Ghirri’s ”Kodachrome,”and Thomas Demand’s “The Dailies.”

British magazine “It’s Nice That” recommends a photo collection entitled “And So Forth” by Sophie Calle, which is a collection by a renowned French photographer that covers images of performance art, and public art installations presented in a unique and humorous manner.



(Image from It's Nice That)