NEW YORK (AP) — NBC's live version of "Jesus Christ Superstar" has won an Emmy Award and that has made two men extra happy — it means star John Legend, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice have joined the elite squad of EGOT winners.

The musical's win for best live variety special on Sunday means Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice have an Emmy to go with their Tonys, Grammys and their Oscars.

The trio joins an elite group of EGOT winners that includes Robert Lopez, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, Mike Nichols and Whoopi Goldberg.