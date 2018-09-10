Miss Massachusetts Gabriela Taveras, left, and Miss Indiana Lydia Tremaine celebrate after winning preliminary competition awards in the Miss America
Miss Massachusetts Gabriela Taveras, left, and Miss Indiana Lydia Tremaine pose for photos after winning preliminary competition awards in the Miss Am
Miss Ohio Matti-Lynn Chrisman introduces herself at the start of the third and final night of preliminary competition at the Miss America competition
Miss West Virginia Madeline Collins introduces herself during the third and final night of preliminary competition in the Miss America pageant in Atla
Miss Florida Taylor Tyson introduces herself at the start of the third and final night of preliminary competition at the Miss America competition in A
Miss Virginia Emili McPhail, left, won the onstage interview portion and Miss Louisiana Holli' Conway, right, won the talent portion of the second nig
Miss Missouri Katelyn Lewis sings onstage during the second night of preliminary competition in the Miss America competition in Atlantic City N.J. on
Miss Georgia Annie Jorgensen dances onstage during the second night of preliminary competition in the Miss America competition in Atlantic City N.J. o
Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev, left, conducts an onstage interview with Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto during the second night of preliminary com
Contestants wave to the audience during introductions at the second night of preliminary competition at the Miss America competition in Atlantic City
Miss Florida, Taylor Tyson, left, and Miss Wisconsin, Tianna Vanderhei, pose for photos after the first night of preliminary competition at the Miss A
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the Miss America pageant (all times local):
9 p.m.
The competition has begun in the 98th Miss America pageant in Atlantic City.
The swimsuits are gone, but there has been plenty of controversy surrounding this year's competition that could keep viewers tuning in.
The next Miss America will be crowned around 11 p.m.
This year marks the first time the broadcast will not include a swimsuit competition.
It has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Donald Trump, and NFL player protests, among other topics.
12:10 a.m.
And behind the scenes, a revolt is under way among most of the Miss America state organizations who demand that national chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper resign.
The outgoing Miss America, Cara Mund, says the two have bullied and silenced her, claims that the women deny.