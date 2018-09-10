Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 001 000 100—2 6 1 Toronto 201 000 03x—6 6 0

Clevinger, Edwards (7), Cimber (8) and Gomes; Pannone, Tepera (7), Jose Fernandez (8), Petricka (8), Paulino (9), Giles (9) and McGuire. W_Pannone 2-1. L_Clevinger 11-8. Sv_Giles (20). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (34), Barnes (1). Toronto, Hernandez (20), Smoak (24).

___

Baltimore 000 000 300—3 9 1 Tampa Bay 510 001 01x—8 13 0

J.Rogers, Yacabonis (2), Castro (7) and Joseph; Stanek, Chirinos (1), Roe (7), Nuno (8) and Sucre. W_Chirinos 4-5. L_J.Rogers 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Lowe (4), Gomez (9).

___

Kansas City 000 001 000—1 3 0 Minnesota 010 000 002—3 7 1

Kennedy, McCarthy (7), T.Hill (8), Maurer (8), Hammel (9) and Gallagher; De Jong, Littell (5), T.Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9) and Astudillo. W_Hildenberger 4-3. L_Hammel 2-13. HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (7). Minnesota, Astudillo (3).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 100—1 5 0 Chicago 000 000 000—0 5 0

Heaney, Buttrey (8), Parker (9), Alvarez (9) and Briceno; Lopez, I.Hamilton (7), Frare (7), Minaya (7), Santiago (9), Ruiz (9) and W.Castillo. W_Heaney 9-9. L_I.Hamilton 0-1. Sv_Alvarez (1).

___

Texas 102 000 000—3 4 2 Oakland 000 510 10x—7 9 0

Springs, Jurado (4), Pelham (4), Moore (5), Bibens-Dirkx (8) and Kiner-Falefa; Cahill, Kelley (3), Pagan (5), Petit (6), Buchter (7), Trivino (7), Familia (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley, Lucroy. W_Kelley 2-0. L_Jurado 2-5. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (23).

___

New York 100 100 000—2 7 0 Seattle 200 000 01x—3 7 1

Sabathia, Green (6), Betances (8) and G.Sanchez, Romine; E.Ramirez, Armstrong (6), Duke (6), Vincent (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas. W_Colome 6-5. L_Betances 4-5. Sv_Diaz (54).

___

INTERLEAGUE St. Louis 000 000 500—5 7 0 Detroit 000 000 200—2 5 1

Gant, Hudson (7), Hicks (8), Martinez (9) and Kelly; Fulmer, Alcantara (7), Baez (8), Coleman (9) and McCann. W_Gant 7-5. L_Fulmer 3-11. Sv_Martinez (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 200 001 001—4 7 1 New York 100 040 10x—6 9 0

Velasquez, Arano (5), Neshek (6), Morgan (6), Neris (7), Garcia (8) and Alfaro; Oswalt, Gagnon (4), Hanhold (6), Dr.Smith (6), S.Lugo (8) and Plawecki. W_Gagnon 1-1. L_Velasquez 9-11. Sv_S.Lugo (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (30), Santana (23). New York, Conforto (23).

___

San Francisco 100 010 010—3 9 0 Milwaukee 100 004 01x—6 5 1

Bumgarner, Black (7), Melancon (8) and Hundley; Davies, Burnes (6), Woodruff (7), Cedeno (7), Soria (8), Knebel (8) and Kratz. W_Burnes 4-0. L_Bumgarner 5-6. Sv_Knebel (15). HRs_San Francisco, Blanco (2). Milwaukee, Schoop (4).

___

Los Angeles 220 022 001—9 14 1 Colorado 100 103 010—6 8 1

R.Hill, Baez (6), Ferguson (7), Maeda (8), Alexander (9) and A.Barnes; Ty.Anderson, Bettis (3), Johnson (5), Almonte (6), McGee (7), Oh (8), Musgrave (8), Shaw (9) and Iannetta. W_R.Hill 8-5. L_Ty.Anderson 6-8. Sv_Alexander (3). HRs_Los Angeles, Turner (13), Hernandez (20). Colorado, Blackmon 2 (26), Arenado (32).

___

San Diego 002 220 001—7 10 1 Cincinnati 000 150 000—6 9 0

Nix, Stock (5), Wick (6), J.Castillo (6), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges; Mahle, Sims (4), Wisler (5), D.Hernandez (6), Hughes (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Stammen 7-2. L_Iglesias 2-4. Sv_Yates (7). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (12), Hosmer (16), Urias (2). Cincinnati, Votto (11).

___

Atlanta 000 002 016—9 11 0 Arizona 000 004 001—5 6 0

Toussaint, L.Jackson (6), Sobotka (6), S.Freeman (8), Brach (9) and Flowers, Suzuki; Ray, Ziegler (7), Diekman (8), Boxberger (9), Lopez (9), Sherfy (9) and Avila, Mathis. W_S.Freeman 3-5. L_Boxberger 2-7. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (25), Inciarte (10), Camargo (18), Duda (1).