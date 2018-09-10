TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County at 9:16 p.m. Sunday evening, according to the Central News Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 5.2 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 43.2 kilometers.

An intensity level o f 3 was felt in Hualien County and Taichung City, while an intensity level of 2 was felt in Nantou Couty and Yilan County. A lesser intensity level of 1 was felt in Taitung County, Changhua County, Chiayi County, Taoyuan City, Yunlin County and Chiayi City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.