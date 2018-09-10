Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|100—2
|6
|1
|Toronto
|201
|000
|03x—6
|6
|0
Clevinger, Edwards (7), Cimber (8) and Gomes; Pannone, Tepera (7), Jose Fernandez (8), Petricka (8), Paulino (9), Giles (9) and McGuire. W_Pannone 2-1. L_Clevinger 11-8. Sv_Giles (20). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (34), Barnes (1). Toronto, Hernandez (20), Smoak (24).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|300—3
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|510
|001
|01x—8
|13
|0
J.Rogers, Yacabonis (2), Castro (7) and Joseph; Stanek, Chirinos (1), Roe (7), Nuno (8) and Sucre. W_Chirinos 4-5. L_J.Rogers 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Lowe (4), Gomez (9).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|002—3
|7
|1
Kennedy, McCarthy (7), T.Hill (8), Maurer (8), Hammel (9) and Gallagher; De Jong, Littell (5), T.Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9) and Astudillo. W_Hildenberger 4-3. L_Hammel 2-13. HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (7). Minnesota, Astudillo (3).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Heaney, Buttrey (8), Parker (9), Alvarez (9) and Briceno; Lopez, Hamilton (7), Frare (7), Minaya (7), Santiago (9), Ruiz (9) and Castillo. W_Heaney 9-9. L_Hamilton 0-1. Sv_Alvarez (1).
___
|Texas
|102
|000
|000—3
|4
|2
|Oakland
|000
|510
|10x—7
|9
|0
Springs, Jurado (4), Pelham (4), Moore (5), Bibens-Dirkx (8) and Kiner-Falefa; Cahill, Kelley (3), Pagan (5), Petit (6), Buchter (7), Trivino (7), Familia (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley, Lucroy. W_Kelley 2-0. L_Jurado 2-5. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (23).
___
|New York
|100
|100
|000—2
|7
|0
|Seattle
|200
|000
|01x—3
|7
|1
Sabathia, Green (6), Betances (8) and G.Sanchez, Romine; E.Ramirez, Armstrong (6), Duke (6), Vincent (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas. W_Colome 6-5. L_Betances 4-5. Sv_Diaz (54).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|500—5
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|200—2
|5
|1
Gant, Hudson (7), Hicks (8), Martinez (9) and Kelly; Fulmer, Alcantara (7), Baez (8), Coleman (9) and McCann. W_Gant 7-5. L_Fulmer 3-11. Sv_Martinez (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|200
|001
|001—4
|7
|1
|New York
|100
|040
|10x—6
|9
|0
Velasquez, Arano (5), Neshek (6), Morgan (6), Neris (7), Garcia (8) and Alfaro; Oswalt, Gagnon (4), Hanhold (6), Dr.Smith (6), S.Lugo (8) and Plawecki. W_Gagnon 1-1. L_Velasquez 9-11. Sv_S.Lugo (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (30), Santana (23). New York, Conforto (23).
___
|San Francisco
|100
|010
|010—3
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|004
|01x—6
|5
|1
Bumgarner, Black (7), Melancon (8) and Hundley; Davies, Burnes (6), Woodruff (7), Cedeno (7), Soria (8), Knebel (8) and Kratz. W_Burnes 4-0. L_Bumgarner 5-6. Sv_Knebel (15). HRs_San Francisco, Blanco (2). Milwaukee, Schoop (4).
___
|Los Angeles
|220
|022
|001—9
|14
|1
|Colorado
|100
|103
|010—6
|8
|1
R.Hill, Baez (6), Ferguson (7), Maeda (8), Alexander (9) and A.Barnes; Ty.Anderson, Bettis (3), Johnson (5), Almonte (6), McGee (7), Oh (8), Musgrave (8), Shaw (9) and Iannetta. W_R.Hill 8-5. L_Ty.Anderson 6-8. Sv_Alexander (3). HRs_Los Angeles, Turner (13), Hernandez (20). Colorado, Blackmon 2 (26), Arenado (32).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|016—9
|11
|0
|Arizona
|000
|004
|001—5
|6
|0
Toussaint, L.Jackson (6), Sobotka (6), S.Freeman (8), Brach (9) and Flowers, Suzuki; Ray, Ziegler (7), Diekman (8), Boxberger (9), Lopez (9), Sherfy (9) and Avila, Mathis. W_S.Freeman 3-5. L_Boxberger 2-7. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (25), Inciarte (10), Camargo (18), Duda (1).