WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--US OPEN

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic won a tiebreaker to take a 95-minute second set in the U.S. Open men's final on Sunday to lead Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4). Djokovic is chasing his 14th Grand Slam title. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

WITH:

— TEN--US OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

— TEN--ON TENNIS-SERENA FALLOUT — Fendrich on Tennis: Standards on coaching, umpiring needed. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 750 words, photos.

— TEN--US OPEN-WOMEN'S DOUBLES — Barty, Vandeweghe rally to win US women's doubles title. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

GENEVA — It took a stunning goal from Olivier Giroud for World Cup champion France to get its first win in international soccer's newest competition on Sunday. Giroud, with one thunderous left-foot volley in the 75th minute of the UEFA Nations League game at Stade de France, matched his entire tally of on-target efforts during seven games in Russia. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SOC--FRANCE-NETHERLANDS

PARIS — Kylian Mbappe celebrated the world champions' return home with a superb display and a goal in France's 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SOC--UEFA-CLUB FINANCES

GENEVA — In a record result for European soccer, top-tier clubs combined to make a first-time profit of 600 million euros ($694 million) last year with spending on player transfers included. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY-PERU

SINSHEIM, Germany — Nico Schulz scored late on his debut to give Germany a 2-1 win over Peru in their friendly game on Sunday. SENT: 260 words, photos.

SOC--EGYPT-NEW LOOK

CAIRO — The Pharaohs have at last given Egyptians something to cheer about and, not surprisingly, Liverpool's Mohammed Salah played a big part in it. By Hamza Hendawi. SENT: 490 words, photos.

SOC--MADAGASCAR-FAN DIES

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — One person died and at least 37 were injured in a crush Sunday before an African Cup of Nations soccer qualifier in Madagascar involving Sadio Mane's Senegal team. SENT: 270 words.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

LONDON — Alastair Cook was unbeaten on 46 in his final test innings as England reached 114-2 at stumps Sunday on day three for a 154-run lead over India in the fifth test. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 680 words, photos.

GLF--GOLF CAPSULES

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania — Justin Rose has to wait until Monday to have a shot at getting to No. 1 in the world. And he still might not have to hit another shot at the BMW Championship. A steady rain washed out play Sunday, and the PGA Tour will wait until Monday to decide whether it can try to complete 72 holes of the third FedEx Cup playoff event. SENT: 500 words, photos.

GLF--EUROPEAN MASTERS

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Matthew Fitzpatrick sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to retain his European Masters title Sunday in a playoff against Lucas Bjerregaard. SENT: 320 words, photo.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

LAGOS DE COVADONGA, Spain — Thibaut Pinot won the challenging 15th stage of the Spanish Vuelta with a dominant charge on the iconic climb into Lagos de Covadonga on Sunday, while Simon Yates stayed close and added a few seconds to his overall lead. SENT: 310 words, photos.

CYC--THOMAS-SKY CONTRACT

LONDON — Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has ended speculation over his future by signing a new three-year contract with Team Sky. SENT: 150 words, photo.

MOT--SAN MARINO GP

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy — Italy's Andrea Dovizioso and the Ducati team won on home soil in the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday, while Marc Marquez extended his lead atop the MotoGP standings. SENT: 160 words, photos.

ATH--CONTINENTAL CUP

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — The athletes from the Americas won the Continental Cup on Sunday, dethroning defending champion Europe. SENT: 220 words, photos.

BKL--WNBA ROOKIE OF YEAR

A'ja Wilson was mobbed by her USA Basketball teammates after practice when they were told she was the WNBA Rookie of the Year. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 230 words.

Other stories:

— US--SPORTS BETTING — Jerseys on, wallets open as sports betting meets NFL season. By Wayne Parry. SENT: 430 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.