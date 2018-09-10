TORONTO (AP) — The response to Bradley Cooper's romantic saga "A Star Is Born" has been intense. Critics have boasted of crying uncontrollably. Fans outside theaters have swooned for its star, Lady Gaga. Words like "glorious," ''rapturous" and, of course, "gaga" are running rampant.

Since making landfall at the Toronto International Film Festival, "A Star Is Born" has provoked the kind of mania rarely seen in even the feverish realm of film festival.

It has been hailed as "a transcendent Hollywood movie" and "damned near perfect."

And it has predictably flown to the top of Oscar prediction lists in just about every category, including its original songs.