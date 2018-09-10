Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 001 000 100—2 6 1 Toronto 201 000 03x—6 6 0

Clevinger, Edwards (7), Cimber (8) and Gomes; Pannone, Tepera (7), Fernandez (8), Petricka (8), Paulino (9), Giles (9) and McGuire. W_Pannone 2-1. L_Clevinger 11-8. Sv_Giles (20). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (34), Barnes (1). Toronto, Hernandez (20), Smoak (24).

___

Baltimore 000 000 300—3 9 1 Tampa Bay 510 001 01x—8 13 0

J.Rogers, Yacabonis (2), Castro (7) and Joseph; Stanek, Chirinos (1), Roe (7), Nuno (8) and Sucre. W_Chirinos 4-5. L_J.Rogers 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Lowe (4), Gomez (9).

___

Kansas City 000 001 000—1 3 0 Minnesota 010 000 002—3 7 1

Kennedy, McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Maurer (8), Hammel (9) and Gallagher; De Jong, Littell (5), T.Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9) and Astudillo. W_Hildenberger 4-3. L_Hammel 2-13. HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (7). Minnesota, Astudillo (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE St. Louis 000 000 500—5 7 0 Detroit 000 000 200—2 5 1

Gant, Hudson (7), Hicks (8), Martinez (9) and Kelly; Fulmer, Alcantara (7), Baez (8), Coleman (9) and McCann. W_Gant 7-5. L_Fulmer 3-11. Sv_Martinez (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 200 001 001—4 7 1 New York 100 040 10x—6 9 0

Velasquez, Arano (5), Neshek (6), Morgan (6), Neris (7), Garcia (8) and Alfaro; Oswalt, Gagnon (4), Hanhold (6), Dr.Smith (6), S.Lugo (8) and Plawecki. W_Gagnon 1-1. L_Velasquez 9-11. Sv_S.Lugo (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (30), Santana (23). New York, Conforto (23).

___

San Francisco 100 010 010—3 9 0 Milwaukee 100 004 01x—6 5 1

Bumgarner, Black (7), Melancon (8) and Hundley; Davies, Burnes (6), Woodruff (7), Cedeno (7), Soria (8), Knebel (8) and Kratz. W_Burnes 4-0. L_Bumgarner 5-6. Sv_Knebel (15). HRs_San Francisco, Blanco (2). Milwaukee, Schoop (4).