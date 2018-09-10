Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|100—2
|6
|1
|Toronto
|201
|000
|03x—6
|6
|0
Clevinger, Edwards (7), Cimber (8) and Gomes; Pannone, Tepera (7), Fernandez (8), Petricka (8), Paulino (9), Giles (9) and McGuire. W_Pannone 2-1. L_Clevinger 11-8. Sv_Giles (20). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (34), Barnes (1). Toronto, Hernandez (20), Smoak (24).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|300—3
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|510
|001
|01x—8
|13
|0
J.Rogers, Yacabonis (2), Castro (7) and Joseph; Stanek, Chirinos (1), Roe (7), Nuno (8) and Sucre. W_Chirinos 4-5. L_J.Rogers 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Lowe (4), Gomez (9).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|002—3
|7
|1
Kennedy, McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Maurer (8), Hammel (9) and Gallagher; De Jong, Littell (5), T.Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9) and Astudillo. W_Hildenberger 4-3. L_Hammel 2-13. HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (7). Minnesota, Astudillo (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|500—5
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|200—2
|5
|1
Gant, Hudson (7), Hicks (8), Martinez (9) and Kelly; Fulmer, Alcantara (7), Baez (8), Coleman (9) and McCann. W_Gant 7-5. L_Fulmer 3-11. Sv_Martinez (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|200
|001
|001—4
|7
|1
|New York
|100
|040
|10x—6
|9
|0
Velasquez, Arano (5), Neshek (6), Morgan (6), Neris (7), Garcia (8) and Alfaro; Oswalt, Gagnon (4), Hanhold (6), Dr.Smith (6), S.Lugo (8) and Plawecki. W_Gagnon 1-1. L_Velasquez 9-11. Sv_S.Lugo (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (30), Santana (23). New York, Conforto (23).
___
|San Francisco
|100
|010
|010—3
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|004
|01x—6
|5
|1
Bumgarner, Black (7), Melancon (8) and Hundley; Davies, Burnes (6), Woodruff (7), Cedeno (7), Soria (8), Knebel (8) and Kratz. W_Burnes 4-0. L_Bumgarner 5-6. Sv_Knebel (15). HRs_San Francisco, Blanco (2). Milwaukee, Schoop (4).