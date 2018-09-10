  1. Home
Browns don't lose, tie Steelers 21-21 in sloppy game

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/09/10 05:16
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) reacts after catching a 17-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, bottom, cannot hold onto the ball under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Joe Haden, top, d

CLEVELAND (AP) — Well, the Browns didn't lose.

Cleveland ended its 17-game losing streak on Sunday with a 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Browns missed a chance at their first victory since 2016 when kicker Zane Gonzalez's 43-yard field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left in OT was blocked by T.J. Watt.

The Steelers, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, also wasted their chance to escape with a win when Chris Boswell was wide left on a 42-yard field-goal attempt with 1:44 remaining in the extra period.

It was the NFL's first tie in Week 1 since 1971 and the league's first overall since Washington and Cincinnati ended in a 27-27 deadlock on Oct. 30, 2016.

The Browns remain winless since Dec. 24, 2016, but at least they have a positive after going 0-16 last season, just the second team to lose all 16 games.

