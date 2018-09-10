TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk was injured in a bizarre collision with a security guard's chair, and replacement Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Sunday.

The Indians began the day with a magic number of five to lock up their third straight AL Central title.

Grichuk was being checked for a possible concussion after slamming face-first into the guard's chair while chasing Brandon Guyer's foul fly in the fourth inning.

As Grichuk and first baseman Justin Smoak sprinted toward the ball, a security staffer seated along the wall stood up and backed away from the area, carrying his stool and seemingly unaware the outfielder was closing in. Grichuk slid and made the catch, but crashed into the metal stool the staffer was holding by his side.

Grichuk stayed down for several minutes and was treated on the field by Blue Jays trainers. When he stood up to walk off, television images showed a long, swollen mark on his face, running across his nose and between his eyes.

Hernandez entered the game when Grichuk exited, and homered in the eighth.

Smoak connected off Mike Clevinger (11-8) in the first, his team-leading 24th.

Francisco Lindor hit a solo homer off Thomas Pannone (2-1) in the third, his 34th and third of the series. Smoak answered with a two-out RBI single in the bottom half.

Brandon Barnes chased Pannone with a one-out homer in the Cleveland seventh. Ryan Tepera came on and struck out the next two batters.

Michael Brantley singled off left-hander Jose Fernandez to begin the eighth but righty Jake Petricka came on and struck out Jose Ramirez, Edwin Encarnacion, and Yandy Diaz.

David Paulino got two outs in the ninth but put two runners on before Ken Giles came on and got Lindor to ground out, earning his 20th save in as many opportunities.

Making his third career start in place of right-hander Marcus Stroman (blister), Pannone allowed two runs and four hits in 6 1-3 innings.

Blue Jays rookie Rowdy Tellez went 0 for 4, his first hitless game since making his debut last week. Tellez set a Blue Jays record Saturday, becoming the first player in team history with eight hits in his first four games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: LHP Andrew Miller (left shoulder) is expected to be activated off the 10-day disabled Monday.

Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez came on for Grichuk and went to left field, with Billy McKinney moving from left to right Toronto activated INF Yangervis Solarte off the 10-day DL. Solarte suffered a strained right oblique in an Aug. 11 game against Tampa Bay.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber (18-7, 2.75) starts the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Monday. The major league leader in wins, Kluber is 2-0 with a 0.66 ERA in his past two outings. The Rays have not named a starter.

Blue Jays: After an off day, LHP Ryan Borucki (3-4, 4.39) starts the opener of a three-game series at Boston on Tuesday night. Borucki is 1-0 in two starts against the Red Sox this season, allowing 11 runs in eight innings. LHP Chris Sale (12-4, 1.97) starts for Boston.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports