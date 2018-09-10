National Football League

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/10 04:16
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 27
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 23 34
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 34 23
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 24 16
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23

Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15

New England 27, Houston 20

Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.