Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/10 04:11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 001 000 100—2 6 1
Toronto 201 000 03x—6 6 0

Clevinger, Edwards (7), Cimber (8) and Gomes; Pannone, Tepera (7), Fernandez (8), Petricka (8), Paulino (9), Giles (9) and McGuire. W_Pannone 2-1. L_Clevinger 11-8. Sv_Giles (20). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (34), Barnes (1). Toronto, Hernandez (20), Smoak (24).

___

Baltimore 000 000 300—3 9 1
Tampa Bay 510 001 01x—8 13 0

Rogers, Yacabonis (2), Castro (7) and Joseph; Stanek, Chirinos (1), Roe (7), Nuno (8) and Sucre. W_Chirinos 4-5. L_Rogers 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Lowe (3), Gomez (8).

___

INTERLEAGUE
St. Louis 000 000 500—5 7 0
Detroit 000 000 200—2 5 1

Gant, Hudson (7), Hicks (8), Martinez (9) and Kelly; Fulmer, Alcantara (7), Baez (8), Coleman (9) and McCann. W_Gant 7-5. L_Fulmer 3-11. Sv_Martinez (2).