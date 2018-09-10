  1. Home
  2. World

Wildfire threat keeps California highway closed Sunday

By  Associated Press
2018/09/10 02:59
In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, Trinity CalFire fire fighters keep standing guard along I-5 north of Pollard Flat exit as the spot fires keep bur

In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, Trinity CalFire fire fighters keep standing guard along I-5 north of Pollard Flat exit as the spot fires keep bur

In this Friday Sept. 7, 2018 photo, firefighters keep standing guard along I-5 north of the Pollard Flat exit as the Delta Fire flares up in the backg

In this Friday Sept. 7, 2018 photo, firefighters keep standing guard along I-5 north of the Pollard Flat exit as the Delta Fire flares up in the backg

In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, fire fighters from Yocha Dehe Fire Department work together to put out a grass fire along I-5 at Earl Sholes Memo

In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, fire fighters from Yocha Dehe Fire Department work together to put out a grass fire along I-5 at Earl Sholes Memo

In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, wildfires continued to burn on the ridge line east of I-5 just south of Gibson Rd., exit near Shasta-Trinity Nati

In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, wildfires continued to burn on the ridge line east of I-5 just south of Gibson Rd., exit near Shasta-Trinity Nati

SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (AP) — A highway running the length of California remains closed near the Oregon border where a wildfire continues to rage.

Authorities Sunday had no reopening date for a 45-mile (72-kilometer) section of Interstate 5 north of Redding. The stretch closed Wednesday as flames flanked the roadway and burned several big-rig trucks.

Although the wrecks have been cleared, the 41,000-acre fire remains a threat as it chews through timber and brush in and around Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

As of Sunday morning, the blaze had devoured 63.9 square miles (165 ½ square kilometers). Trucks and other traffic are using a smaller road that has added 100 miles or more to the journey.

Meanwhile, another fire that began Saturday in the Napa County woodlands has prompted evacuations and threatens about 180 homes.