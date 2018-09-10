England vs India 5th Test Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Sunday at stumps on day three of the fifth test between England and India at the Oval:

England 1st Innings: 332 India 1st Innings (Overnight: 174-6)

Lokesh Rahul b Curran 37

Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Broad 3

Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 37

Virat Kohli c Root b Stokes 49

Ajinkya Rahane c Cook b Anderson 0

Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Ali 56

Rishabh Pant c Cook b Stokes 5

Ravindra Jadeja not out 86

Ishant Sharma c Bairstow b Ali 4

Mohammed Shami c Broad b Rashid 1

Jasprit Bumrah run out (Broad/Bairstow) 0

Extras: (4b, 10lb) 14

TOTAL: (all out) 292

Overs: 95

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-70, 3-101, 4-103, 5-154, 6-160, 7-237, 8-249, 9-260, 10-292.

Bowling: James Anderson 21-7-54-2, Stuart Broad 20-6-50-1, Ben Stokes 16-2-56-2, Sam Curran 11-1-49-1, Moeen Ali 17-3-50-2, Adil Rashid 10-2-19-1.

England 2nd Innings

Alastair Cook not out 46

Keaton Jennings b Shami 10

Moeen Ali b Jadeja 20

Joe Root not out 29

Extras: (9b) 9

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 114

Overs: 43

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-62.

To bat: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 12-4-26-0, Ishant Sharma 7-3-11-0, Mohammed Shami 10-3-32-1, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-36-1.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Joel Wilson, West Indies, and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.