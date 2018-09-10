England vs India 5th Test Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Sunday at stumps on day three of the fifth test between England and India at the Oval:
|England 1st Innings: 332
|India 1st Innings
|(Overnight: 174-6)
Lokesh Rahul b Curran 37
Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Broad 3
Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 37
Virat Kohli c Root b Stokes 49
Ajinkya Rahane c Cook b Anderson 0
Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Ali 56
Rishabh Pant c Cook b Stokes 5
Ravindra Jadeja not out 86
Ishant Sharma c Bairstow b Ali 4
Mohammed Shami c Broad b Rashid 1
Jasprit Bumrah run out (Broad/Bairstow) 0
Extras: (4b, 10lb) 14
TOTAL: (all out) 292
Overs: 95
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-70, 3-101, 4-103, 5-154, 6-160, 7-237, 8-249, 9-260, 10-292.
Bowling: James Anderson 21-7-54-2, Stuart Broad 20-6-50-1, Ben Stokes 16-2-56-2, Sam Curran 11-1-49-1, Moeen Ali 17-3-50-2, Adil Rashid 10-2-19-1.
|England 2nd Innings
Alastair Cook not out 46
Keaton Jennings b Shami 10
Moeen Ali b Jadeja 20
Joe Root not out 29
Extras: (9b) 9
TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 114
Overs: 43
Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-62.
To bat: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 12-4-26-0, Ishant Sharma 7-3-11-0, Mohammed Shami 10-3-32-1, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-36-1.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Joel Wilson, West Indies, and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.