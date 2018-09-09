  1. Home
Immigration tricky issue in tight Kansas congressional race

By JOHN HANNA , AP Political Writer,Associated Press
2018/09/09 23:16
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder and his Democratic challenger are having a hard time keeping their political footing on immigration issues.

It's complicating their efforts to win a competitive swing district in Kansas that President Donald Trump narrowly lost.

Yoder is under pressure from the right despite an endorsement from Trump. Yoder backed away this week from a Democratic proposal that he initially supported to ensure immigrants fleeing domestic and gang violence can claim asylum.

Democratic challenger Sharice Davids continues to battle GOP ads that say she supports abolishing ICE. She said so during a liberal podcast n July but has disavowed that position, including in a recent television ad.

Yoder is seeking his fifth term. Davids is getting national attention because she's an LGBT Native American and mixed-martial arts fighter.