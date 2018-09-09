  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Tropical Storm Florence turns into a hurricane

By  Associated Press
2018/09/09 23:13
This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence, center, in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at 2:45 p

This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence, center, in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at 2:45 p

This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence, third from right, in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018

This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence, third from right, in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Storm Florence (all times local):

11 a.m.

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Florence has turned into a hurricane and is swirling toward the East Coast for what could be a direct hit toward the end of the week.

The storm's sustained winds reached 75 mph (121 kph), just over the threshold for a hurricane, on Sunday morning as it was swirling across the Atlantic, about 750 miles (1,210 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda. It was moving west at 6 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says it is still too early to predict the hurricane's exact path, but a huge coastal area from northern Florida to North Carolina should prepare for a major hit.