CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovan authorities say President Igor Dodon has sustained minor injuries when the car he was traveling in was involved in a crash.

Presidential adviser Maxim Lebedinschi said Dodon didn't require medical treatment after the crash, which occurred Sunday near the town of Straseni, north of Moldova's capital, Chisinau. Lebedinschi said: "He is well and doesn't need medical help."

Anatolie Golea, a spokesman for the state security service, said the president sustained scratches. He didn't provide further details about the crash.

Images in Moldova showed one car from the presidential motorcade that appeared to have overturned. It wasn't clear whether Dodon was traveling in that car.