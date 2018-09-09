Police in Köthen said the incident took place on Saturday night, but stressed that the circumstances behind the German man's death remained unclear.

Two Afghans have been arrested over an initial suspicion of a homicidal offense, the public prosecutor from nearby Dessau-Rosslau told the media.

Police continue to investigate the murder "from all aspects," said prosecutors.

According to Die Welt newspaper, the death could be a result of a dispute between the two Afghans and two Germans. The newspaper said the cause of the German man's death may have been a brain hemorrhage.

Authorities in Saxony-Anhalt said an autopsy would be conducted on the body of the 22-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

More to come…

shs/cmk (dpa, AFP, EP)