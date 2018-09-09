TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Drivers will be able to park at roadside parking spaces at selected areas and pay the parking charge on their own, starting Sept. 6, according to a Parking Management and Development Office news release.

The PMDO is working with Acer, ALTOB, and Green Ideas Technology to implement the first phase of self-administered roadside parking mechanism at three sections of city roads: Songzhi Road (east side of the city hall); Heping East Road Section 1 (between Xinsheng South Road Section 2 and Taishun Street), and Changchun Road (between Linsen North Road and Xinsheng North road).

The PMDO said “smart roadside parking” is an indicator of a smart city and a trend, providing drivers more accurate real-time parking information, and that the smart facilities will be also applied to roadside parking spaces to change the original ticketing and payment behavior. Drivers now will park their cars, issue their own parking tickets, and pay the fees through the smart payment platform pay.taipei, e-bill, or pre-authorized payment, according to the agency.

Transactions conducted will also receive a 20-percent discount off the parking fee, the agency said.

The PMDO plans to expand the smart roadside parking solutions to some other locations in the near future.

Staff members will also be stationed at the testing zones during the pilot program to provide further information to users.

