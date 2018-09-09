BANGKOK (AP) — A senior executive for an international human rights group has been detained by Vietnamese authorities at the capital's airport as she arrived to attend a World Economic Forum meeting and is expected to be deported.

Debbie Stothard, secretary general of the International Federation for Human Rights, was prevented from entering Vietnam at Hanoi's airport, according to Fon Mathuros, a spokeswoman for the WEF. Mathuros said Stothard would travel to Malaysia on Monday.

Stothard said on her Facebook page that the government had "blacklisted" her "under article 21" to prevent her "from speaking at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN."

Article 21 under the Immigration Law stipulates that a person can be stopped from entering Vietnam for reasons including national defense and security.