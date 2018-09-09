Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;82;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;SSW;9;82%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;106;89;Turning sunny, hot;110;87;NE;9;31%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;90;67;Mostly sunny;88;65;W;11;43%;4%;7

Algiers, Algeria;A thick cloud cover;85;70;High clouds, humid;83;73;E;8;70%;3%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;72;59;Some sun;66;57;SSW;11;77%;26%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;63;45;Sunny and nice;64;49;SSE;4;59%;6%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;99;70;Plenty of sun;94;68;SSW;7;19%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and clouds;65;50;Afternoon showers;62;38;NNE;9;70%;85%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;89;61;Plenty of sunshine;88;63;SSE;7;49%;0%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;87;71;Mostly sunny;89;69;NNE;9;41%;3%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;57;50;A shower in the p.m.;58;51;E;7;65%;74%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;106;75;Plenty of sun;107;77;N;6;20%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;SSW;5;72%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;Some sun, pleasant;86;68;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;ENE;4;60%;73%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;87;77;A thunderstorm;91;75;WSW;5;71%;85%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;79;69;A t-storm in spots;78;67;N;9;74%;65%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;Partly sunny;82;66;SSW;9;48%;30%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;82;58;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;NW;6;53%;27%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;78;55;Partly sunny, warm;79;60;NW;6;44%;29%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;67;46;Variable clouds;66;48;SE;7;66%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;84;52;Sunny and pleasant;85;53;E;8;27%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;76;56;Sunshine, pleasant;78;58;WNW;6;53%;6%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;74;55;Partly sunny;70;54;WSW;7;71%;5%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;83;56;Periods of sun;78;58;ESE;6;49%;32%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and nice;78;54;Mostly sunny;79;55;NW;5;54%;25%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and breezy;63;54;Decreasing clouds;63;52;E;11;76%;27%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;88;65;A t-storm around;86;65;NW;5;39%;72%;7

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;76;71;Partly sunny;76;67;NE;15;60%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;94;74;Mostly sunny;95;74;N;8;37%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;62;46;Sunny and beautiful;69;46;ESE;8;63%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;83;66;A thunderstorm;83;68;SSE;3;61%;63%;13

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;77;A morning shower;93;78;S;7;74%;87%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;69;61;Periods of sun;72;59;ESE;10;64%;9%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;89;78;Mostly cloudy;87;78;SW;8;70%;37%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;66;57;A little a.m. rain;67;54;W;9;62%;82%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;84;78;Showers and t-storms;85;78;NW;15;83%;71%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;81;68;Partly sunny, nice;83;68;ESE;7;74%;34%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;90;70;Mostly sunny, humid;87;68;SE;10;76%;5%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny intervals;88;76;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SW;7;78%;72%;6

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;87;57;Sun and clouds;89;60;SSW;5;27%;7%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy with a shower;93;80;A t-storm in spots;91;79;S;8;70%;64%;8

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy, warm;100;70;Sunshine and nice;92;69;SE;9;52%;1%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;62;48;A shower in the p.m.;61;53;WSW;12;79%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;98;63;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;NE;6;18%;4%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;77;68;Partly sunny;76;71;ENE;9;84%;44%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;90;76;Cloudy;89;77;S;7;67%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;81;50;A shower in the p.m.;75;49;NE;7;51%;55%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;88;74;A shower or t-storm;85;76;ESE;7;69%;66%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;67;55;A stray shower;64;56;SSE;7;85%;80%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;74;A t-storm or two;91;76;SW;7;79%;82%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;85;77;Showers around;86;77;E;6;70%;70%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;74;Partly sunny;90;75;NE;10;56%;42%;11

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;91;71;High clouds;90;73;NNE;4;51%;19%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;79;Lots of sun, warm;97;77;NE;7;59%;50%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;75;63;Showers and t-storms;77;62;E;7;71%;65%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;75;Partly sunny;95;75;ENE;7;52%;18%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;86;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;86;N;10;52%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, but cool;61;36;Sunny;67;42;NNW;5;24%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;97;59;Sunny and very warm;95;59;NW;4;17%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;90;79;Mostly sunny, nice;89;79;WSW;12;64%;22%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;82;69;Couple of t-storms;79;68;W;6;85%;79%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;100;80;Clouds and sun, nice;97;79;S;9;45%;63%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain this afternoon;77;56;Spotty showers;67;57;NNW;8;88%;89%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;91;79;Mostly sunny, warm;91;78;ENE;10;60%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;85;70;Rain and drizzle;88;71;WSW;8;64%;66%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;94;80;A shower or t-storm;92;81;S;7;74%;73%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;90;73;Showers around;88;74;NNE;5;79%;72%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;58;30;Periods of sun;56;30;E;8;48%;44%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;86;75;Showers and t-storms;81;75;WSW;5;84%;81%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;59;Partly sunny;66;59;S;7;75%;29%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;82;63;Mostly sunny;89;67;N;7;58%;8%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;Partial sunshine;68;59;SW;11;64%;16%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;89;66;Mostly sunny;85;65;S;6;57%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;70;Partly sunny;80;69;WSW;8;75%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;84;62;Partly sunny;83;62;E;5;60%;44%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;80;Showers around;88;80;NW;5;71%;94%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A shower in the p.m.;89;74;NNE;4;72%;69%;12

Manila, Philippines;A shower or t-storm;86;79;A morning t-storm;89;79;W;8;76%;87%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;64;48;Partly sunny, nice;68;52;N;6;63%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;A shower or t-storm;75;57;SW;5;57%;73%;11

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;88;75;A morning shower;88;77;SSW;5;71%;55%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;76;57;Warm with some sun;73;54;ENE;8;57%;36%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;83;76;Partly sunny;84;77;SSW;10;75%;63%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;62;54;Clearing;62;50;ENE;10;71%;27%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;62;47;Afternoon rain;61;56;ENE;7;65%;98%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;77;56;Partly sunny, mild;70;52;ENE;8;68%;18%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;86;78;Some sun, a shower;87;78;W;5;73%;48%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;83;57;Partly sunny;79;55;NE;7;56%;33%;12

New York, United States;Cooler with rain;64;60;Breezy with rain;72;72;SE;15;85%;92%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;89;70;Mostly sunny;90;69;WNW;8;49%;5%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;58;46;Rain tapering off;60;37;NNW;13;83%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;72;Heavy morning rain;78;65;N;8;81%;84%;2

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;60;55;A shower or two;63;48;SSW;8;76%;83%;3

Ottawa, Canada;High clouds;62;43;Becoming rainy;58;53;E;11;76%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;84;78;A t-storm in spots;85;78;E;12;76%;55%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;75;A shower or t-storm;87;75;NW;5;79%;66%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;91;75;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;ENE;5;73%;65%;9

Paris, France;Warm with sunshine;83;55;Sunshine and nice;77;54;N;5;60%;4%;4

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;72;54;Spotty showers;68;49;SW;14;68%;64%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;89;77;Downpours;90;78;WSW;6;75%;87%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;83;74;Rain and drizzle;86;74;SE;19;78%;76%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;75;A t-storm in spots;91;74;NE;5;56%;54%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;76;53;Partly sunny;78;57;WSW;5;52%;7%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;Partly sunny;79;53;E;4;63%;26%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;75;51;An afternoon shower;74;53;SSE;11;38%;66%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;78;58;Mostly sunny;78;65;SW;9;68%;4%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;74;A little a.m. rain;83;74;SE;11;73%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast;53;45;Cloudy;50;44;WNW;5;82%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;69;57;A stray shower;72;56;SSE;2;74%;78%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;77;63;Damp in the morning;75;63;ENE;6;67%;54%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;105;79;Partly sunny, warm;109;76;ENE;9;10%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;86;63;Periods of sun, nice;87;61;NW;6;62%;2%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;69;52;Partly sunny;66;49;SE;8;72%;2%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;69;56;Low clouds, then sun;69;55;W;10;64%;4%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;65;Showers and t-storms;78;64;NE;4;76%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;87;77;Mostly sunny;86;77;S;6;68%;55%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;73;65;Showers and t-storms;73;65;SE;4;100%;84%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;81;59;Nice with some sun;85;58;N;10;20%;20%;12

Santiago, Chile;Turning cloudy;75;47;Sunny and pleasant;79;48;WSW;4;37%;3%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;74;Partly sunny;86;73;NNE;5;76%;31%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;80;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;61;N;5;56%;11%;6

Seattle, United States;A shower;71;57;A shower in places;66;56;SSW;8;74%;55%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;84;62;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;E;5;58%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;84;72;Some sun, pleasant;81;73;ENE;13;59%;61%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;87;79;A shower or t-storm;84;76;SSE;6;79%;86%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;77;52;Mostly sunny;77;50;W;9;55%;6%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;E;2;63%;6%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;70;55;A little p.m. rain;66;52;WSW;10;75%;73%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;72;53;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;WNW;10;56%;2%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain at times;82;75;Periods of rain;82;75;E;10;73%;85%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm in spots;70;57;A stray shower;70;55;S;5;80%;80%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;90;63;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;ENE;6;25%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;84;63;A t-storm in spots;80;62;N;5;66%;85%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;Sunny and hot;96;73;NE;6;13%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;83;75;Sunshine, pleasant;87;73;NNE;8;44%;2%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;92;65;Partly sunny, warm;91;62;E;5;38%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;86;77;A little p.m. rain;88;67;WSW;13;53%;92%;6

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy, windy;62;59;Breezy with rain;64;60;SE;20;91%;91%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;94;79;Plenty of sunshine;94;79;E;13;52%;3%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;89;75;More clouds than sun;90;74;E;8;57%;11%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;70;45;Showers around;63;43;NW;8;46%;84%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;61;53;Spotty showers;64;53;ESE;5;73%;96%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;Sunshine and nice;80;59;W;6;55%;5%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;88;74;A t-storm around;89;74;WNW;4;65%;72%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;72;54;A stray shower;73;52;E;4;69%;62%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, nice;71;52;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;N;5;65%;17%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;49;43;Mostly cloudy;52;47;SSE;11;74%;30%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Overcast, a t-storm;90;77;Overcast, a t-storm;88;76;SW;5;74%;64%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;84;57;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;NE;3;42%;33%;6

