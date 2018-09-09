LONDON (AP) — Debutant Hanuma Vihari struck a half century in his first test innings as India fought back in the fifth test against England by reaching 240-7 at lunch on day 3 at the Oval on Sunday.

Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja, who remains unbeaten on 41, impressively rebuilt India's innings from a perilous overnight position of 174-6, reducing the deficit to England's first innings 332 to 92 runs.

After surviving two close lbw calls before he had scored a run and then struggling his way to 25 on Saturday evening, the 24-year-old Vihari looked far more comfortable Sunday as he picked off England's bowlers with a variety of strokes, bringing up his half century from 104 balls. He was out a short time later for 56.

Jadeja, who like Vihari is making his first appearance of the five-match series in which England holds an unassailable 3-1 lead, helped advance the seventh-wicket partnership to 77, before a wicket finally fell 10 minutes before the interval.

With England's fast bowlers having taken the first six wickets, off-spinner Moeen Ali got in on the act as he drew an outside edge from Vihari, which went through to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Ishant Sharma (1 not out) will resume alongside Jadeja after lunch, with England opening batsman Alastair Cook waiting to start his final test innings in his 161st and last appearance.