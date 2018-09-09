Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSW;14;82%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;41;32;Turning sunny, hot;43;30;NE;15;31%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;32;20;Mostly sunny;31;19;W;17;43%;4%;7

Algiers, Algeria;A thick cloud cover;29;21;High clouds, humid;28;23;E;13;70%;3%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;22;15;Some sun;19;14;SSW;18;77%;26%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;17;7;Sunny and nice;18;9;SSE;7;59%;6%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;37;21;Plenty of sun;34;20;SSW;11;19%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and clouds;18;10;Afternoon showers;17;3;NNE;14;70%;85%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;32;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;SSE;11;49%;0%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny;31;20;NNE;14;41%;3%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;14;10;A shower in the p.m.;14;11;E;11;65%;74%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;41;24;Plenty of sun;42;25;N;9;20%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSW;8;72%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;Some sun, pleasant;30;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;ENE;7;60%;73%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;31;25;A thunderstorm;33;24;WSW;9;71%;85%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;A t-storm in spots;26;19;N;14;74%;65%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Partly sunny;28;19;SSW;15;48%;30%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;28;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;NW;10;53%;27%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;25;13;Partly sunny, warm;26;15;NW;10;44%;29%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;19;8;Variable clouds;19;9;SE;11;66%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;29;11;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;E;13;27%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;25;13;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;WNW;10;53%;6%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny;21;12;WSW;11;71%;5%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;28;13;Periods of sun;26;14;ESE;10;49%;32%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and nice;26;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;NW;8;54%;25%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and breezy;17;12;Decreasing clouds;17;11;E;18;76%;27%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;31;19;A t-storm around;30;19;NW;9;39%;72%;7

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;25;21;Partly sunny;25;20;NE;24;60%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;23;N;13;37%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;17;8;Sunny and beautiful;20;8;ESE;13;63%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;28;19;A thunderstorm;28;20;SSE;6;61%;63%;13

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;25;A morning shower;34;26;S;11;74%;87%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;20;16;Periods of sun;22;15;ESE;16;64%;9%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;26;Mostly cloudy;31;25;SW;13;70%;37%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;19;14;A little a.m. rain;20;12;W;15;62%;82%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;29;25;Showers and t-storms;29;26;NW;24;83%;71%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;ESE;11;74%;34%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;32;21;Mostly sunny, humid;30;20;SE;16;76%;5%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny intervals;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;11;78%;72%;6

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;31;14;Sun and clouds;32;15;SSW;9;27%;7%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy with a shower;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;S;12;70%;64%;8

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy, warm;38;21;Sunshine and nice;33;21;SE;14;52%;1%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;17;9;A shower in the p.m.;16;12;WSW;19;79%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;17;Mostly sunny, warm;35;18;NE;9;18%;4%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;25;20;Partly sunny;24;22;ENE;15;84%;44%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;32;24;Cloudy;32;25;S;11;67%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;27;10;A shower in the p.m.;24;10;NE;11;51%;55%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;31;23;A shower or t-storm;29;24;ESE;11;69%;66%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;19;13;A stray shower;18;13;SSE;12;85%;80%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm or two;33;24;SW;11;79%;82%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;29;25;Showers around;30;25;E;9;70%;70%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;32;24;NE;16;56%;42%;11

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;33;21;High clouds;32;23;NNE;7;51%;19%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;Lots of sun, warm;36;25;NE;12;59%;50%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;24;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;E;11;71%;65%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;35;24;ENE;11;52%;18%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;30;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;30;N;16;52%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, but cool;16;2;Sunny;20;5;NNW;8;24%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;15;Sunny and very warm;35;15;NW;7;17%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;32;26;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;WSW;19;64%;22%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;28;20;Couple of t-storms;26;20;W;9;85%;79%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;38;26;Clouds and sun, nice;36;26;S;14;45%;63%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain this afternoon;25;13;Spotty showers;19;14;NNW;13;88%;89%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny, warm;33;25;ENE;17;60%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;29;21;Rain and drizzle;31;22;WSW;12;64%;66%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A shower or t-storm;33;27;S;12;74%;73%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Showers around;31;23;NNE;8;79%;72%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;14;-1;Periods of sun;14;-1;E;13;48%;44%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;27;24;WSW;8;84%;81%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;11;75%;29%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;Mostly sunny;32;20;N;12;58%;8%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;Partial sunshine;20;15;SW;17;64%;16%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;32;19;Mostly sunny;30;18;S;10;57%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Partly sunny;27;20;WSW;13;75%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Partly sunny;28;17;E;8;60%;44%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;Showers around;31;27;NW;8;71%;94%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;NNE;6;72%;69%;12

Manila, Philippines;A shower or t-storm;30;26;A morning t-storm;32;26;W;12;76%;87%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;Partly sunny, nice;20;11;N;10;63%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A shower or t-storm;24;14;SW;8;57%;73%;11

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;31;24;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;9;71%;55%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;25;14;Warm with some sun;23;12;ENE;13;57%;36%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;25;Partly sunny;29;25;SSW;16;75%;63%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;17;12;Clearing;17;10;ENE;16;71%;27%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Afternoon rain;16;13;ENE;12;65%;98%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;25;13;Partly sunny, mild;21;11;ENE;13;68%;18%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;30;25;Some sun, a shower;31;25;W;8;73%;48%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;Partly sunny;26;13;NE;12;56%;33%;12

New York, United States;Cooler with rain;18;16;Breezy with rain;22;22;SE;23;85%;92%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny;32;20;WNW;12;49%;5%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;14;8;Rain tapering off;16;3;NNW;20;83%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;22;Heavy morning rain;25;19;N;12;81%;84%;2

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;16;13;A shower or two;17;9;SSW;13;76%;83%;3

Ottawa, Canada;High clouds;17;6;Becoming rainy;15;12;E;18;76%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;29;26;A t-storm in spots;29;25;E;19;76%;55%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;NW;8;79%;66%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;ENE;8;73%;65%;9

Paris, France;Warm with sunshine;29;13;Sunshine and nice;25;12;N;8;60%;4%;4

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;22;12;Spotty showers;20;10;SW;22;68%;64%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;32;25;Downpours;32;25;WSW;9;75%;87%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;29;23;Rain and drizzle;30;23;SE;30;78%;76%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;NE;8;56%;54%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;25;11;Partly sunny;26;14;WSW;8;52%;7%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Partly sunny;26;12;E;7;63%;26%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;24;11;An afternoon shower;23;12;SSE;17;38%;66%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny;25;18;SW;14;68%;4%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;24;A little a.m. rain;28;24;SE;18;73%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast;12;7;Cloudy;10;6;WNW;9;82%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;14;A stray shower;22;13;SSE;3;74%;78%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;25;17;Damp in the morning;24;17;ENE;10;67%;54%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Partly sunny, warm;43;25;ENE;14;10%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;30;17;Periods of sun, nice;30;16;NW;9;62%;2%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Partly sunny;19;10;SE;12;72%;2%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;13;Low clouds, then sun;21;13;W;16;64%;4%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;NE;7;76%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;S;10;68%;55%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;23;18;Showers and t-storms;23;18;SE;7;100%;84%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;27;15;Nice with some sun;29;14;N;16;20%;20%;12

Santiago, Chile;Turning cloudy;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;WSW;7;37%;3%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny;30;23;NNE;8;76%;31%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;14;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;16;N;8;56%;11%;6

Seattle, United States;A shower;22;14;A shower in places;19;13;SSW;14;74%;55%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;29;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;E;8;58%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;29;22;Some sun, pleasant;27;23;ENE;20;59%;61%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;31;26;A shower or t-storm;29;24;SSE;10;79%;86%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;25;11;Mostly sunny;25;10;W;15;55%;6%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;E;3;63%;6%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;A little p.m. rain;19;11;WSW;17;75%;73%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;22;12;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;WNW;16;56%;2%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain at times;28;24;Periods of rain;28;24;E;17;73%;85%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm in spots;21;14;A stray shower;21;13;S;7;80%;80%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;32;17;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;ENE;10;25%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;29;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;N;8;66%;85%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;36;23;NE;10;13%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;28;24;Sunshine, pleasant;30;23;NNE;12;44%;2%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;33;18;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;E;8;38%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;A little p.m. rain;31;19;WSW;21;53%;92%;6

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy, windy;17;15;Breezy with rain;18;15;SE;33;91%;91%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;35;26;Plenty of sunshine;34;26;E;21;52%;3%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;32;24;More clouds than sun;32;23;E;13;57%;11%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;21;7;Showers around;17;6;NW;14;46%;84%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;16;12;Spotty showers;18;12;ESE;9;73%;96%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Sunshine and nice;27;15;W;9;55%;5%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;31;23;A t-storm around;32;24;WNW;7;65%;72%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;22;12;A stray shower;23;11;E;7;69%;62%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;N;9;65%;17%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;10;6;Mostly cloudy;11;8;SSE;18;74%;30%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Overcast, a t-storm;32;25;Overcast, a t-storm;31;24;SW;9;74%;64%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;29;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;NE;5;42%;33%;6

